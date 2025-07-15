These are the 5 most popular gaming gadgets GamesRadar+ readers bought over Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, and the people have spoken. While this year's sale spanned everything from screen protectors to laptops, five gadgets stood out above the rest. GamesRadar+ readers opted for retro handhelds, controllers, and big-ticket Lego sets this summer, with prices ranging from just $40 to nearly $400.

We spent the entire sale highlighting all the tried-and-tested devices that were at or near record-low prices, but it was the Anbernic RG28XX emulation system that piqued most of our readers curiosity in the sub-$100 category. From there, things got premium. It was all eyes on the top-shelf Lego sets, our favorite gaming headset, and an Xbox controller that does it all. If you're getting ahead of a potential October Prime Day gaming deals, these are the most popular gadgets bought by GamesRadar+ readers in this year's July event.

GamesRadar+ readers' 5 most popular Prime Day deals

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

A retro handheld Anbernic RG28XX $33.27 at AliExpress $49.99 at GeekBuying Check Amazon The Anbernic RG28XX is a compact retro handheld capable of running ROMs up to the PSP. That HDMI output and excellent battery life separate it from the swathes of similar models on the market right now, and it offered particularly strong value at Prime Day's $39.99 price tag. It's jumped up a little now, but it's still comfortably under $60. Great for: ✅ Large ROM collections

✅ Portability

✅ Long-lasting battery life Avoid if: ❌ You want an Android compatible device Read more: Anbernic RG28XX review

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

A premium Xbox controller Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox $169.99 at Amazon $199.99 at Amazon Check Walmart Duncan gave this Xbox Series X controller full marks in review, which isn't surprising - it's a dedicated Microsoft version of one of our favorite controllers of all time. The Victrix Pro BFG was immensely popular over Prime Day this year, and it only dropped its MSRP by around $20. A fully modular design means this gamepad can be anything you need it to be, with an improved battery life over the original and a seamless wireless connection with your Xbox console. Great for: ✅ Competitive gaming

✅ Wireless Xbox play

✅ Customization Avoid if: ❌ You don't need a bunch of extra features Read more: Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox review Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controller

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

This wise old tree Lego The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree $299.99 at Best Buy $299.99 at Barnes & Noble $299.99 at Target The Great Deku Tree is a massively sought after Zelda set that usually carries a particularly premium price tag. With a record-breaking discount, though, this set could finally make its way to many a collection last week. Ben's still in the process of reviewing this particular release, but is already blown away. This is a solid undertaking, with 2,500 pieces, four minifigures, and a 2-in-1 design. Great for: ✅ Seasoned builders

✅ Large display spaces

✅ Ocarina of Time fans Avoid if: ❌ Your shelf space is running out

(Image credit: Future)

Our top gaming headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless $284.99 at Best Buy $292.99 at Amazon $379.99 at Lenovo USA The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless actually saw better discounts in the week before Prime Day, but it was still one of the most popular devices amongst GamesRadar+ readers during the event. This is my favorite gaming headset, but its $349.99 MSRP has always kept it out of reach for many. Savings have been dropping us to $250 - $300 fairly reliably in recent months, though - and that's excellent value for a flagship device with simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections, top of the range audio quality, and hot-swappable batteries. Great for: ✅ Setups with multiple consoles

✅ Robust sound quality

✅ Battery life Avoid if: ❌ You have different consoles in different rooms Read more: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review Featured in: Best gaming headsets

(Image credit: Future)

Ben's favorite Lego set Lego Rivendell $499.95 at Amazon $499.95 at Best Buy $499.99 at Target At the very top of Ben's favorite Lego sets sits Rivendell, a gorgeous piece with all the hidden details you could ask for and a construction time that will keep even the fastest of builders busy. This is a Lord of the Rings fan's dream, and it became a reality for many GamesRadar+ readers thanks to discount that took us inches away from a record-low price over Prime Day. Great for: ✅ Longer build times

✅ Small details

✅ Grown ups Avoid if: ❌ You're buying for a more inexperienced builder Read more: Lego Rivendell review Featured in: Best Lego sets

Will there be another Prime Day in 2025?

All signs are pointing to yes, there will likely be another Prime Day in 2025. For the last few years Amazon has been running its members-only sales twice a year, with a Fall event often landing in mid-to-late October. I'm not expecting that to change in 2025, so there could well be more discounts on the table before long.

Are Amazon Prime Day deals still live?

From what I'm seeing so far, the vast majority of last week's Prime Day deals have come to an end, but there are still plenty of discounts elsewhere across the site. Amazon is never really out of a sale, you'll find savings on a massive range of gaming gadgets day to day. You'll have to be lucky to land on a record-low price on one of the top products of the year outside of an event, but it's still more than doable if you check back regularly.

If you're looking to invest a little more into your setup, check out the best gaming laptops and the best gaming PCs we've tested so far. Or, take a look at the best gaming handhelds available now.