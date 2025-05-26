LG OLED TV I'd pair with the Switch 2 just got Memorial Day'd

Want to know a secret? I review TVs for a job, but still have a crusty 8-year-old LED model in my living room. That means that most of the time, I'm playing the latest outings on a screen that just can't keep up with the latest panels, and with the Switch 2 inbound, I'm fixated on finding an OLED display at a decent price.

Luckily, Memorial Day has stepped in to stop me procrastinating with a pretty nice LG OLED B4 deal. Right now, you can grab the 48-inch version at Best Buy for $549.99, thanks to a $150 discount. It'll typically set you back $699 when at full price these days, but the best gaming TV contender originally arrived at closer to $1,000.

LG OLED B4 48-inch | $699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This discount brings the B4 back down to Black Friday levels of pricing, and it's the cheapest I've spotted the panel for lately. While there are larger versions and higher spec options like the C and G series out there, this specific display strikes the best balance between price and abilities right now. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra vibrancy

✅ You'd like to play at 120Hz

✅ You're looking for a great Switch 2 screen



Don't buy it if:



❌ You'd rather invest in better brightness

❌ You only want to play Switch 2 in handheld mode



Price Check: Amazon (out of stock) | Walmart $896.99

Naturally, one of the reasons this specific OLED B4 is lower in price is its size. However, 48 inches is far from being a small screen, and it's actually going to fit into most ordinary living rooms quite nicely. Plus, the next size up is $999.99 at Best Buy, and I'm not so sure an extra 7 inches is worth another $450. I mean, that could bag you a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order if you manage to find stock.

There are a few reasons I'd pair this panel specifically with the Switch 2, and price does play a huge part. High-spec screens will help you get the most out of revamped outings like Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Enhanced Edition at 4K, especially if you embrace the vibrancy of OLED tech. But, at the same time, the LG OLED G4 or newer G5 is probably overkill for the new gaming handheld since its abilities are capped at 4K 60Hz in docked mode.

You could instead look at LG's C-series screens for a range of 4K 144Hz panels, but in truth, the likes of the B4 are similar enough to warrant grabbing instead at a lower price. Yes, you'll be dialling things back to 120Hz, but that's ideal since it'll still help you leverage the Switch 2's 1080p performance modes in shooters like Metroid Prime 4.

(Image credit: LG)

Even the B4 boasts more than enough visual oomph for Switch 2. But if, like me, you've been hanging onto an old LED model and using Ninty's OG console, the glow up here is going to help everything feel a bit more next-gen. The inky blacks and extra vibrancy are going to contribute to the handheld's HDR abilities, providing more than just a sharp 4K canvas for the likes of Mario Kart World.

One of my only real reservations in regards to the B4 specifically is brightness, as affordable OLED panels can suffer in that department. In normal use, the screen should be able to easily punch through lighting situations, and I am aware that some living rooms (like mine) have awkwardly placed windows that flood through with daylight. That in turn could lead to HDR results feeling a little lacking depending on your specific situation, but if shouldn't be a deal breaker if you have control over your room's lighting.

Realistically, most of you won't be grabbing a new TV and a Switch 2 at the same time. That said, if you do already have your pre-order sorted and reckon your existing screen won't do the new console any justice, the OLED B4 feels like a solid option with elevated specs. It's going to be a model that should still feel nice and punchy in years to come, suiting everything from the PS5 Pro and new graphics cards to even the PS6 and whatever Xbox we end up with eventually.

