Running out of desk space? These are the best compact gaming keyboards of 2025 so far

It's been a minute since I actively chose to use a full-sized gaming keyboard outside of testing. TKL and 65% decks have risen through the ranks incredibly quickly in the gaming space, and with good reason. Whether you're starting to run out of desk space or you want to keep your shoulders in a more natural typing position, 2025's best compact gaming keyboards have plenty to offer.

In fact, this year has been dominated by smaller decks so far. Of the best gaming keyboards released in the last six months, only one or two feature the full numpad treatment. I've had my hands all over 2025's biggest releases, from Razer's super slimline Joro all the way through to chunkier SteelSeries and NZXT TKLs. You'll find my top picks for the best compact gaming keyboards of the year so far just below.

Why buy a compact gaming keyboard?

Picking up a smaller gaming keyboard isn't going to make you play better, but it will allow you more freedom for your mouse hand and keep your shoulders in a more comfortable position while playing. A full-sized deck will eat into your right side a lot more, with a number pad that will rarely see play in most games, leaving less space for wider mouse sweeps. If you've got one of the best gaming mouse models set to a lower DPI for increased accuracy, that's going to get cramped real fast.

Extending the size of your keyboard also pushes your left hand further away. I often find myself with an arm outstretched to the side when playing with a full-sized deck and it gets uncomfortable, not to mention ergonomically unsound, after just a couple hours of play. Compact gaming keyboards center your hands inline with your shoulders much better for a more relaxed posture (it's also easier to pivot them on a diagonal angle if you prefer).

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini $158.99 at Walmart $179.99 at Razer Check Amazon Size: 60%

Switches: Razer Optical Analog

Connection: Wired

Keycaps: Doubleshot PBT

Media keys: Dual-function Great for: ✅ Keeping directional inputs

✅ Racing and stealth games

✅ Excellent keycap feel Avoid if: ❌ You want a dampened typing experience Tested on: Forza Horizon 4, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Apex Legends, CS2

The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini actually launched a while ago, but the brand refreshed its line with a white colorway in 2025. That made a major splash, the new version retains all the analog goodness of the original, with adjustable switch actuations and a dedicated thumbstick mode, as well as a much improved aesthetic design.

This is a 60% keyboard, but you're still keeping your arrow buttons. That's a major draw for me - one of the biggest reasons I prefer to stick with 65% decks is to keep those directional inputs. Razer has mapped the arrows to a full-press on the lower right keys, using those analog dual-step inputs particularly well for functionality.

All of that comes wrapped up in a slimline chassis with enough elevation to feel comfortable without bulking out the case itself. Of course, a wired-only connection helps keep things light here as well.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 $219.99 at Lenovo USA $219.99 at Best Buy $219.99 at Newegg Size: 60%

Switches: SteelSeries OmniPoint 3.0

Connection: Wired

Keycaps: Doubleshot PBT

Media keys: Dual-function Great for: ✅ Precise dual-step actuation

✅ Avoiding accidental keypresses

✅ Typing sound Avoid if: ❌ You need a wireless connection Tested on: CS2, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Final Fantasy XVI, Fallout 4

SteelSeries refreshed its collection of Hall effect gaming keyboards with a third generation in 2025, and you'll find these Apex Pro models spanning everything from a 60% to a TKL. I tested the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3, but I've also been having fun tinkering with the Mini model as well. Both offer the most precise-feeling magnetic switches I've tested so far, complete with high-end caps on top.

The TKL model is the one that sits at the top of my recommendations for gaming keyboards overall, offering an OLED display and additional media controls. However, if you're looking to keep things as compact as possible, the Mini is the model I'd recommend. This is a 60% offering, and while you drop the dual-function arrow keys of the Razer Huntsman above you're getting a more sound-dampened profile and better typing experience overall.

Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid

Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid $142.49 at Amazon $189.99 at antonline Check Walmart Size: TKL

Switches: Logitech Magnetic Analog

Connection: Wired

Keycaps: Doubleshot PBT

Media keys: Dedicated Great for: ✅ Slick RGB lighting

✅ A heavier typing style

✅ Personalizing switch speed Avoid if: ❌ You want as small a keyboard as possible Tested on: Avowed, Oxenfree 2, Fallout 4, Apex Legends, CS2

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid launched with a much lower price tag than you'll find today, but when it's on sale it's still the best value Hall effect deck in the business. Its TKL form factor is a little larger than the 60% and 65% options on this list, but the 2025 release is still far more compact than its full-sized cousins.

Its slimline profile also keeps that weight down nicely. The actual top plate is particularly thin but still feels solid and durable. Not only that, but high-end Logitech RGB blazes brightly through each of those doubleshot PBT keycaps, offering a powerful but refined light show that feels more subtle than Razer and SteelSeries. Unlike those two previous options, you're also keeping dedicated media controls here as well.

Razer Joro

Razer Joro $139.99 at Amazon $139.99 at Best Buy $139.99 at Razer Size: 75%

Switches: Razer Scissor

Connection: Bluetooth 5.0

Keycaps: UV-coated laser etched

Media keys: Dual-function Great for: ✅ Portable handheld setups

✅ Travelling

✅ Compact controls Avoid if: ❌ You need more spacing between keys Tested on: Doom: The Dark Ages, Apex Legends, CS2

The Razer Joro took the scissor switches out of one of the best gaming laptop keyboards I've used and popped them into a skinny portable chassis this year. That makes for a handheld's best friend, but with a versatile Bluetooth connection you can hook up to pretty much anything - it's one of the best wireless gaming keyboards for a reason. This is actually a 75% deck in functionality, but Razer has squeezed everything down into a form factor that feels more like a 65% on the desk.

The result is a lower profile gaming keyboard that's about as compact as they come. While the switches are a little stiffer than a set of linear mechanical clickers, there's still plenty of snap to them and that slimline profile sets it apart from the rest of the competition.

NZXT Function Elite Mini TKL

Razer Joro $149.99 at Best Buy $149.99 at Newegg Check Amazon Size: 75%

Switches: NZXT Magnetic

Connection: Wired

Keycaps: Doubleshot PBT

Media keys: Dual-function Great for: ✅ Competitive players

✅ Bold RGB

✅ Easy software Avoid if: ❌ You only play casually Tested on: CS2, Apex Legends, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Another Hall effect option here, but a TKL form factor that actually sits much smaller than others released in 2025. The NZXT Function Elite Mini TKL impressed me in testing, coming in cheaper than alternatives but still offering all the features of those magnetic switches. Its software is also one of the easier programs to get to grips with and you've even got 8,000Hz polling straight out the box here.

That means this is one for the competitors among us. Being able to set that actuation point to a feather-weight 0.1mm while still polling at the full 8,000Hz is going to see players at the top of their game running as quickly as possible. Be warned, though, these features likely won't make much sense if you're not in the elite category.

How I test gaming keyboards

I'm testing a new gaming keyboard every two weeks, putting each one through its paces in real-life scenarios. I work, play, and tinker with these decks as if they were my own. That means I can use them in the same way you will, rather than a clinical lab environment. I assess the build quality, aesthetics, structural integrity, and layout of each deck first, before moving onto exploring all of the features available both on board and in software. I'm primarily looking to make sure each one functions correctly, but beyond that I want to make sure each is also pulling its weight and making a tangible difference in gameplay - that's where the true value is.

All of that comes together in gameplay across at least two competitive fps titles (most often CS2 and Apex Legends) as well as third and first person solo adventure games. I'm testing the comfort, speed, accuracy, and reliability of these keyboards first and foremost, but also looking for any indication that longer term durability may be compromised.

Finally, each wireless keyboard is charged to a full 100% before being depleted in regular use (with a stopwatch on hand) and I perform typing speed tests courtesy of TypingTest.com as well.

For more information on how we test gaming keyboards, see the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

