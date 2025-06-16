The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more

It's another instalment of our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies! On this page you'll find our selection of TV shows and films that are available to stream right now on a range of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more.

It's a great week for fans of the classics with every episode of the official Best TV Show Ever, Twin Peaks, landing on Mubi, and Jaws celebrating its 50th anniversary. There's plenty of great new shows too, though, of course. Netflix's family saga The Waterfront and We Were Liars on Prime Video both look exciting, and Disney's live action Snow White is finally available on streaming.

Whatever your tastes, then, you'll find something to watch here. So sit back, relax, and let's get the week mapped out.

The Waterfront

(Image credit: Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The latest drama from Dawson’s Creek and Scream creator Kevin Williamson looks like a cross between Breaking Bad and Succession. Set in the fictional Havenport, North Carolina, The Waterfront follows the Buckleys – a prominent and wealthy family in the local fishing industry, whose empire is starting to crumble. Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) is recovering from two heart attacks, while his wife and son are getting embroiled in shady business ventures that could wind up losing them everything. They need to come up with big money – and fast, leading the Buckleys to the illegal drug trade...

Loosely inspired by a true story – though Netflix seem to be being a little coy about that at the moment – the full eight episode first season of The Waterfont drops in one go on June 19.

Snow White

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Disney's latest live action remake is finally streaming. Rachel Zegler plays Snow White, the beautiful princess whose wicked stepmother, played by Gal Gadot, plots her demise. Snow White flees into the woods where she joins forces with seven friendly dwarfs who help her fight back against the Evil Queen – all while singing a lot of songs.

The original 1937 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs is a truly untouchable classic and there's no getting around the fact that this new take doesn't come close to matching its magical quality. Still, there's a lot to like here, not least a spirited Zegler in the lead role and an archly-camp Gadot as a truly hissable villain. Disney fans won't need any further encouragement to watch or rewatch it again.

The Buccaneers season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

The second season of this romantic costume drama takes us back in time to the 1870s to catch up with the "Buccaneers" – a group of young American women who find themselves in London looking for husbands. Season one ended on a mostly upbeat note, with Nan (Kristine Froseth) marrying Theo (Guy Remmers) and becoming Duchess of Tintagel. In season two, however, things haven't gone entirely to plan and Nan remains uncertain if Theo really is the man for her. Meanwhile Conchita (Alisha Boe) and Richard (Josh Dylan) have fallen on hard times, while Mabel (Josie Totah) and Honoria (Mia Threapleton) struggle to make their budding relationship work.

Based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton, The Buccaneers is pretty much Apple TV Plus's answer to Bridgerton, with historical accuracy less of a concern than having fun, looking good, and finding the right needledrop.

Twin Peaks

(Image credit: Showtime Networks)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Mubi

It is happening again... Yes, you can now stream all of the late, great David Lynch's collaboration with screenwriter Mark Frost on Mubi, meaning there's never been a better time to get lost in the mystery surrounding the death of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. What starts as a simple whodunnit plot, however, is soon revealed to be something far more inexplicable, taking in other dimensions, demonic entities, creamed corn, pine weasels, and a quite shocking number of extramarital affairs.

The original Twin Peaks is part surreal crime drama, part soap opera pastiche. It's 2017 sequel, Twin Peaks: The Return – also streaming here – is darker and somehow even stranger, moving the show into cosmic horror territory. Twin Peaks is a genuine one-off unlike anything else ever made for TV (despite legions of inferior imitators in the ensuing decades). This is your invitation to drink full and descend.

Echo Valley

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, and the internet's dad (and Twin Peaks star) Kyle MacLachlan, all star in this twisty suspense thriller. Moore plays Kate, a horse-trainer still grieving after the loss of her partner. When her estranged addict daughter Claire (Sweeney) unexpectedly comes back into her life, however, trouble follows in the form of Domhnall Gleeson as a terrifying drug dealer, leading to Kate taking drastic action.

Written by Brad Ingelsby, who penned HBO's hit Mare of Easttown, and directed by Michael Pearce, Echo Valley is a moody tale that pushes Moore's character right to the edge and asks the question, how far would you go to protect your loved ones?

We Were Liars

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

This limited series, based on on E. Lockhart’s bestselling YA novel of the same name, looks like gripping. In the show, 17-year-old Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) returns to Beechwood, an idyllic island off the coast of Martha's Vineyard determined to find answers as to why she has no memory of the previous summer. None of her friends, family, or first love Gat (Shubham Maheshwari) are talking, so it's up to Cadence to figure things out for herself.

This looks like a faithful adaptation of Lockhart's much-loved novel. Don't expect everything to be tied up neatly by the end of the eighth episode, however. The showrunners have been open that they're aiming for at least a second season. You can find out if it's worth it when the entire first season drops on June 18.

Jaws

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Where to watch: Peacock

It's no exaggeration to say that Steven Spielberg's big shark movie – which turns 50 on Thursday – is one of the most important films ever made. Jaws was the first true blockbuster, before even Star Wars, and it proved that movies could become true pop cultural phenomenon. And while history is littered with big movies that burned brightly but briefly, Jaws endures for a very simple reason: it's just excellent in every way – arguably as close to perfect as film gets.

Roy Scheider is police chief Martin Brody, tasked with protecting the beaches of Amity Island from a man-eating Great White shark. Helping him out is Richard Dreyfuss's marine biologist Hooper and Robert Shaw's grizzled shark hunter Quint. After a relentlessly tense first half that sees several unlucky members of the public gobbled up, Brody and co take to the sea to put the beast down for good. They're gonna need a bigger boat...

