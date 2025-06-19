6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (June 20 - 22)

The best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend include some recent box office hits, legendary classics and an exciting real-life story. Whether you are looking for pure entertainment or something to spark your curiosity, this list has something for you as we round up the latest streaming releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu.

To save you the trouble of spending hours finding your next watch, we've chosen 6 great movies and TV shows among the best streaming services' newest releases that should be on the top of your watchlist right now. Get the popcorn and scream "chicken jockey" at the top of your lungs – this list is all you need to escape boredom and discover the most recent streaming gems.

As we dive into the summer season, exciting new upcoming movies and more new TV shows make their way to our screens, joining recent excellent releases like Andor season 2 and Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2. This weekend, we're excited to return to the world of The Buccaneers and follow the adventures of a beloved blue hedgehog. Below, we've compiled the best new movies and TV shows on streaming, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover across the streaming landscape.

New movies

A Minecraft Movie (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

2025 will be remembered as the year that A Minecraft Movie turned cinemas into absolute chaos, and from this weekend you can shout out "chicken jockey" and throw popcorn in your own living room. The film became a box office sensation, grossing $951 million at the box office as the second most successful video game movie adaptation of all time after The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, the film follows a group of individuals who are transported into the Overworld and learn that they can create anything they can imagine with blocks. Helped by the miner Steve, they will have to survive the unpredictable terrain.

As more upcoming video game movies try to repeat its success, you can now enjoy Minecraft at home.

A Minecraft Movie is available to stream on Max from June 20. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now available to stream, so run as fast as the speedy blue hero to Amazon Prime! After its cinema release last Christmas, the threequel is now the perfect watch particularly if you have kids at home. Between Sonic and A Minecraft Movie, video game fans are being spoiled on streaming this weekend.

The third Sonic movie sees the titular hero team up with Tails and his former foes Knuckles, as well as his previous adversary Dr. Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey), to take on a mysterious new enemy known as Shadow (voiced by Keanu Reeves). The follow up Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is already in the works, so make sure you got everything from that intense Sonic 3 ending.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is available to stream on Amazon Prime from June 20. For more, check out our Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review and see all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Sally (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If you are in the mood for a documentary, Disney Plus just released a fascinating National Geographic movie focusing on the life of Sally Ride, the first American woman to travel to space. Spanning several decades and featuring never-seen-before archival footage both from Earth and from space, this doc allows viewers to dive into a captivating life story that not a lot of people are familiar with.

The surprising twist in this film is that Sally’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, is the one who tells her story for the first time, including the challenges and obstacles during their 27-year romance. Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini, Sally is a perfect watch for those who want to be inspired by an extraordinary life.

Sally is available to stream on Disney Plus from June 17. For more, check out our list for the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Alien franchise (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

In case you missed it, earlier this month Hulu added the entire Alien film saga to its library, which is fantastic news for sci-fi fans out there. With the new TV series Alien: Earth coming this summer to the streaming service, this might be the perfect time to do an all-in marathon of the franchise, and it's easier when everything is in one place. It's also easier if you check out our guide on how to watch the Alien movies in order.

Ridley Scott's original 1977 film Alien, James Cameron's iconic Aliens, David Fincher's divisive Alien 3, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet's infamous flop Alien Resurrection are now included on Hulu, along with the crossover Alien vs. Predator and Scott's sequel duo Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. The most recent Alien movie, Alien: Romulus, was added last November only a few months after its cinema release.

All Alien movies were added to Hulu on June 1. For more, check out the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

New TV shows

The Waterfront (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and Mindhunter's Holt McCallany lead Netflix's new family drama series The Waterfront, which was inspired by true events. A flawed family, a fishing empire, desperate measures, buried secrets – all the ingredients needed to keep us seated through its eight episodes.

The show follows the Buckley family who, for decades, has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town's restaurant scene. However, their empire starts to crumble when the patriarch recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife and son venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat.

The Waterfront is available to stream on Netflix from June 19. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Buccaneers season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you love Bridgerton and can't resist a Jane Austen adaptation, The Buccaneers is waiting for you. The Apple TV Plus series delivered an exciting first season in 2023, and is finally back with new episodes that promise more romance, beautiful gowns, sisterhood, and some surprises too.

Inspired by Edith Wharton's unfinished novel, the story follows the lives of a group of American girls finding their way into British aristocracy, as they deal with the true nature of love, the pain of loss and disappointment, and the complexities of their newfound status in 1870s London.

The Buccaneers season 2 premiered on Apple TV Plus on June 18. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

