Sonic 3 ending explained: who dies, what happens to Shadow, and your biggest questions answered

Sonic 3 has finally been released in theaters around the world, bringing the Blue Blur back to the big screen after a small screen detour in the Knuckles series. It's a fast-paced, action-packed, dance-number-filled sequel that introduces a few new faces and seemingly kills some franchise stalwarts.

However, to say anything more would be revealing too much, so here's your warning: the following contains major spoilers for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ending. We're going to be discussing everything that happens in the movie, including those two post-credit scenes. So, if you haven't seen the latest instalment in the Sonic saga, click away now!

Sonic 3 ending explained

Still here? Then you have witnessed Sonic's latest adventure. There was, frankly, a lot going on towards the end, especially as multiple characters switched allegiances and the Master Emerald came into play, but we'll get into all of that. Let's start by breaking down how two Robotniks ended up betraying each other…

Despite teaming up with Sonic earlier in the movie, the younger Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey) betrays the Speed Demon once he learns that his grandfather, Gerald (also played by Jim Carrey), is still alive. The pair of moustached villains decide they are going to take over the world using the Eclipse Canon that Gerald designed for the military group G.U.N. (Guardian Units of Nations) during his time locked away in prison.

However, there's an issue; the duo have to infilitrate G.U.N. headquarters in London to acquire the weapon's key. While that may seem like an impossible mission, they have an ace up their sleeve: Shadow, the dark version of Sonic who was locked away for 50 years.

During his time being experimented on by Gerald and G.U.N., Shadow became friends with Gerald's granddaughter, Maria Robotnik. During an incident in the lab, Maria is killed, leaving both Shadow and Gerald grieving – something Gerald uses to manipulate Shadow into doing his dirty work as Shadow vows to take revenge on mankind for killing Maria.

Back at G.U.N. headquarters, Team Sonic – the Blue Blur, Tails, Knuckles, and their adoptive parents Tom and Maddie – are trying to take the Eclipse Canon key for themselves, hoping to stop it from falling into the Robotniks' hands. After a gravity-defying fight, Shadow helps Gerald and Ivo defeat Team Sonic and they escape with the key – and in the heat of battle, Tom suffers an almost fatal wound, ending up in hospital.

Sonic desperately wants to avenge Tom and realizes there's only one way of defeating Shadow: using the Master Emerald. Knuckles warns Sonic against using the Emerald's power while emotionally fragile, but Sonic, despite having promised to never abuse the Emerald's power again, goes ahead and takes the object from its guardian: Wade Whipple, the deputy sheriff of Green Hills and former road-trip partner of Knuckles (as seen in the Knuckles series).

With the Master Emerald's power flowing through him, Sonic goes full Super Saiyan and heads to the Eclipse Canon, which is now flying over Earth's orbit as it prepares to fire down upon our planet. On board the ship though, Ivo and Gerald have a falling out; Ivo realizes that Gerald's grief over Maria's death has led to his grandfather wanting to destroy the entire world rather than merely rule it. Gerald – shock horror – then betrays Eggman.

The two Robotniks fight with robotic suits while, outside, Sonic and Shadow battle each other. Shadow touches Sonic and the emeralds that form the Master Emerald come out of him and enter both Sonic and Shadow. With both warriors at their most powerful as Super Sonic and Super Shadow, they fight until Sonic, harnessing his own grief over Tom's near-death, manages to defeat Shadow. However, Sonic being the better hedgehog, decides to forgive Shadow, realizing that he's just a fellow alien in pain. They have a heartfelt chat as Sonic reminisces about his former master Longclaw and reiterates some wise words said by Tom earlier in the film. Shadow then concludes that Maria wouldn't want the entire world to suffer for what happened to her. Phew.

Unfortunately, the revelation is a little too late as the Eclipse Canon fires upon Earth, but the pair of hedgehogs use their powers to intercept the beam. Luckily, Tails and Knuckles have not abandoned their teammate, and try to push the beam's aim away from the Earth.

Aboard the Eclipse Canon, Ivo manages to beat his grandfather. The firing canon then begins to overheat and Eggman realizes there's only one way to truly stop the beam from hitting Earth; to control the canon manually, which in turn means sacrificing himself to save the world.

Tails, Knuckles, and Eggman manage to then move the beam away from Earth, instead cutting out a huge chunk of the moon. Sonic falls back down to the ground, while Tails and Knuckles grab him before he crashes. Meanwhile, Shadow zooms off to move the Eclipse Canon further away from Earth so that its imminent explosion won't hurt anyone. It goes boom, seemingly killing Shadow, and almost certainly killing Robotnik. The day is saved.

Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles regroup with Maddie and a healing Tom, and decide to race each other. Roll credits. But wait! A post-credits scene sees Sonic unsurprisingly winning the race but the others are no longer around. Instead, an army of robot Sonics attacks him, only for a pink-haired, hammer-wielding hedgehog to save the day (more on this later). Roll credits. But wait, again! In an end-credits scene, we witness Shadow seemingly alive and returning to Earth.

Who dies in Sonic 3?

There are a few deaths in Sonic 3, but the most pressing is Ivo Robotnik. Jim Carrey has been an absolute scene-stealer throughout these Sonic movies and were he to leave the franchise permanently, that would be a huge shame. Yet, it certainly seems that Robotnik, having been inside the exploding Eclipse Canon, is almost certainly dead – at least, more dead than at the end of Sonic 2.

There's a chance that Shadow may have somehow rescued Robotnik, but considering the fact his character arc has pretty much been played out, those odds seem very slim.

Of course, Carrey didn't just die once in Sonic 3, but twice; Gerald Robotnik, also played by Carrey, died on the Eclipse Canon after being shunted by Ivo into the ship's energy reactor.

The other major death in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was Maria Robotnik, the granddaughter of Gerald and a friend of Shadow. In the Sonic games, Maria is gunned down by G.U.N. while she helps Shadow escape from their clutches. It's one of the more famous moments from the Sonic games, thanks to it being a darker, more edgy moment in an otherwise relatively child-friendly series. Despite Shadow shooting guns during the Tokyo car chase in Sonic 3, Maria is not killed by a gun, instead dying from an explosion in G.U.N.’s base.

Is Shadow alive?

While Shadow may seemingly sacrifice himself to protect the planet he was very recently wanting to destroy, the hedgehog is alive and well. In the second post-credits scene, which plays right after the final credits roll, we see Shadow returning to Earth.

Shadow is a key character in the games, having been the lead in his own instalment in the series, Shadow The Hedgehog, released on GameCube, PlayStation 2, and Xbox. It's no stretch to imagine that the filmmakers may be setting up Shadow to have a spin-off series, similar to how Sonic 2's villain Knuckles was given a series on Paramount Plus.

Indeed, while doing press for Sonic 3, Keanu Reeves (who voices Shadow) and Idris Elba (Knuckles) teased the idea of co-leading a new series, with Reeves suggesting the name 'Knuckles and Shadow'. They also spoke positively about returning for Sonic 4, which has just been officially announced.

Who is that pink-haired, hammer-wielding hedgehog?

In the first post-credits scene, we're introduced to Amy Rose, a pink hedgehog who loves using her Piko Piko Hammer to smash bad guys. She has appeared in various Sonic games, comics, and shows, and was first introduced in the Sonic manga before coming to the games in Sonic CD.

Back then, she was a pretty one-dimensional character, her primary characteristic being her infatuation with Sonic. Due to this, she was a somewhat controversial character within the Sonic fandom. Some complained that her fawning after Sonic was cliché and annoying, while others felt that she fell into the 'Ms. Male Character' trope, meaning that she was simply the male protagonist with stereotypical female features added. Yet, many fans also fought her corner, enjoying her hammer-smashing and cheerful ways, and finding the addition of a female character to the franchise refreshing.

The general perception of Amy has become increasingly positive in recent years. In the Sonic Boom TV series, she was given more nuance, harboring a crush on Sonic but not being an over-the-top fan girl, while also being a cool adventurer herself. These characteristics have continued over to the main Sonic games. That's all to say that her appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 brings another big Sonic character to the big screen, and she will no doubt play a pivotal role in Sonic 4.

Is that a robot Sonic?

Now, Sonic CD didn't just introduce Amy Rose to the world, but also Metal Sonic. In the Sonic games, Metal Sonic is created by Eggman with the sole purpose of destroying Sonic, and while he's often a silent stooge, he also harbors a personal vendetta against Sonic, wanting to prove himself as the superior being.

However, some fans will no doubt have an issue with Metal Sonic's portrayal in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In the games, there's only one Metal Sonic, while there are many robots in the movie. The reason for there being a group of Metal Sonics is not addressed in the post-credits scene, but will likely be explained in Sonic 4.

But it's worth noting that in the comic book series Sonic the Comic, released between 1993 and 2002, there are multiple Metal Sonics, known as Metallix. In fact, they form The Brotherhood of Metallix. They are each a version of Metal Sonic created by Robotnik in his failed attempts to build the ultimate Metal Sonic. The group is ruled by Emperor Metallix, himself created by his fellow Metallix.

Whether a sequel will adapt this story remains to be seen, but there are certainly questions surrounding who created these Metallix and for what purpose.

What was that song playing as Sonic and Shadow fight?

During the final battle between Sonic and Shadow, a song that should be very familiar to Sonic fans can be heard. That's Crush 40's 'Live and Learn', the theme song from Sonic Adventure 2, which also happens to be the game that introduced us to Shadow. In Sonic 3, both Sonic and Shadow speed past each other and pose like the box art of the game.

Is there going to be a Sonic 4?

As we stated earlier, a Sonic 4 is in the works. Which we did kinda see coming given that earlier this year Jeff Fowler teased a potential sequel during an interview for SFX magazine. "With all these incredible characters," he told me, "you can't help but think, 'What else could we do? Who else could we spin off?’'" He also added that they intend to expand the franchise by continuing to tease characters in post-credits scenes and then featuring them in any sequels.

Although not confirmed yet it's very likely Amy, Metal Sonic, and Shadow will feature. There's now just the question of whether Jim Carrey will sign on for one more go around…

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out in US theaters now, before hitting UK shores on December 21.

For more, check out our Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review and our picks of the best video game movies of all time.