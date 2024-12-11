Sonic 3 stars Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba want to make a Shadow and Knuckles spin-off show – and they already have a fun title in mind

The Sonic movie universe is all about team-ups. We've already seen Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) battle Jim Carrey's Robotnik in Sonic 2, while Idris Elba's Knuckles fired up the Flames of Disaster with Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in this year's Knuckles TV spin-off.

Now, Sonic 3 newcomer Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba have revealed that they're open to a future Sonic-verse collaboration between Shadow and Knuckles.

"I’m telling you…" Elba said when asked by ComicBook whether he would be up for a Shadow and Knuckles crossover series.

The pair even have a name in mind – Knuckles and Shadow – after dismissing a previous suggestion of 'Shadow Knuckles'.

Whatever happens next, Elba is committed to being along for the ride – potentially in following up on the Knuckles series, a Paramount Plus spin-off that featured everything from bowling kingpins to an Alan Wake 2-style rock opera .

“I would say I’d love to do it," Elba enthused. "Any chance to understand the characters a little bit more, in the different episodes… If [the filmmakers are] in, I’m down."

Given the glowing first reactions to Sonic 3 – which describe it as "just as action packed and fun as the first two films" and the "best of the bunch" – we wouldn't be shocked to see plenty more Sonic adventures along the way. With confirmation of multiple post-credits scenes , it appears the race hasn't been run for the Blue Blur just yet.

