Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will have many post-credit scenes, and fans are already predicting which characters will show up

Sonic 3 will have more than one post-credits scene – and people are already guessing what they might involve.

Per Collider, producers of the Sonic threequel at CCXP confirmed that there will be more than one post-credits, stretching to the "last second" of the movie. So, you won't want to leave your seat until the credits have completely finished rolling.

Naturally, fans have a lot of ideas about who might be showing up. "MULTIPLE??? OH AMY AND SILVER WE NEED YOU," says one fan , while another also guesses Silver : "METAL SONIC AND SILVER IM CALLING IT RIGHT NOW"

"Amy and Rouge are coming," is another person's guess . "If there are multiple post-credit scenes, I bet we're going to be introduced to new characters like Amy, Rouge, Silver and Metal Sonic. Setting the stage for an inevitable fourth instalment," says another fan .

"I hope Mario shows up at the end to talk to Sonic about the Smash Bros Initiative," jokes someone else .

One cameo in the movie might have already been spoiled by merchandise, though. A post sharing a popcorn bucket for the threequel also included Pop Funkos of Cream the Rabbit and Cheese the Chao, who so far have not been confirmed as part of the movie.

The film will also see Keanu Reeves join the cast as Shadow. "For 50 years, Shadow has been in a state of suspended animation. He's coming out of it seeking revenge," Reeves has said of his character. "It was really the internal journey to get to the anger and the emotion. It was intense."

