This Sonic 3 popcorn bucket reveal might have spoiled a major, surprise movie cameo

One Sonic 3 popcorn bucket reveal might have accidentally given away more than it should've, with a major cameo potentially spoiled in the announcement.

Now, movie tie-in popcorn buckets are nothing out of the ordinary, with the Deadpool and Wolverine bucket making headlines earlier in the year. But this one also came paired with a Funko Pop reveal, which seems to spoil a cameo in the film.

Regal shared the merchandise on its Twitter account, and in the figurine line-up you might notice one that appears to be Cream the Rabbit – and she even has Cheese the Chao at her side. Cream hasn't been announced as part of the movie, making her appearance here a little strange… unless, of course, she's a surprise cameo that has been kept under wraps until now.

Movie night just got even more hedge-tastic 🌀💥Get ready to level up your collection with the #SonicMovie3 merch! From the Light-Up Cup and Sonic Popcorn Container to the Lenticular Cups with exclusive toppers and tin, soft plushes, Funko Pops, and a warm Fleece Blanket, the… pic.twitter.com/uzviuGjHotNovember 25, 2024

Of course, we have no way of knowing for certain if Cream (and Cheese) are actually in the film. This could just be a fun piece of merchandise featuring the beloved character. But, it certainly looks like Cream showing up is a possibility.

One character who we know for certain will be showing up in the movie is, of course, Shadow – voiced by Keanu Reeves. "For 50 years, Shadow has been in a state of suspended animation. He's coming out of it seeking revenge," Reeves has teased. "It was really the internal journey to get to the anger and the emotion. It was intense."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters this December 24.