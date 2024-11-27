Keanu Reeves details the "internal journey" he went on to get into character as Shadow in Sonic 3: "It was intense"

The first video of Keanu Reeves in the recording booth as Shadow has been released as the actor teases the "intense" process of getting into character on Sonic 3.

"For 50 years, Shadow has been in a state of suspended animation. He's coming out of it seeking revenge," Reeves shared in a new video shared by Screen Rant . "It was really the internal journey to get to the anger and the emotion. It was intense." The John Wick star went on to share how monumental joining the franchise has been for him. "Sonic 3 and playing Shadow, it's really on another level," he added.

He wasn't the only one to react to his casting in the new behind-the-scenes clip. Dr. Robotnik star Jim Carrey also shared his perfect reaction to Reeves' casting. "When I heard that Keanu Reeves wanted to play Shadow I went, 'Oh alright.' Then I went [gestures a come at me sign]," he jokes, before going on to add: "Shadow has that sympathetic, brooding kind of darkness that Keanu has mastered so brilliantly."

This isn't the first time we've heard about Reeves' dedication to the role in the threequel. The director Jeff Fowler has previously opened up about how much research the actor did to prepare. "He really wanted to create a very fan-faithful version of the character," he said in an interview on YouTube. "He did research. In our first meeting, he very clearly had gone and done his homework, which was awesome."

Sonic 3 sees Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles reunite to face a new enemy who seems completely out of their league: Shadow. In order to beat him, and try to save the world, they form some unusual alliances. The latest trailer gives us our best look yet at Shadow as we see him with his iconic gun.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives in theaters on December 21, 2024. For more upcoming movies , check out our guide to upcoming video game adaptations .