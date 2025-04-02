Devil May Cry anime star recalls playing the game for the first time, as he explains what makes it so special: "There's definitely a unique thing to it"

News
By Contributions from published

Johnny Yong Bosch, who played Nero in the games, but now voices Dante in Netflix adaptation has a lotta love for the Capcom action-adventures

(Image credit: Capcom)

Johnny Yong Bosch, the voice behind gun-toting demon hunter Dante in Netflix's Devil May Cry adaptation, has recalled the time he first played the action horror video game – and it seems like it made quite the lasting impression.

"I played DMC 1, and, just the world itself, the darkness of that world – it had something that really spoke to me in a unique way," he tells GamesRadar+, when we ask why he thinks the source material is so popular. "Even right now, as I'm talking about it, I can hear the orbs, and I can hear certain sound effects, so there's definitely a unique thing to it.

"Honestly [though], I picked up a lot more [of the story] when I read the novels, because I got a lot more out of who Dante is in there. Maybe because I didn't see it, you know, and I was visualizing it differently in my head. It's very rich."

Created by Hideki Kamiya, the first Devil May Cry game was released back in 2001. Since then, it's been widely reported that Kamiya had originally set out to make a Resident Evil game but when that didn't pan out, Devil May Cry was born – tweaking and repackaging what he'd intended to be Resident Evil 4. Ten franchise titles have been released over the last 24 years, as well as several light novels and manga series, and its first animated adaptation launched in 2007.

Available on multiple platforms, they see players have to fight off supernatural threats while avoiding damage. Their performance is then graded on how many successful attacks they carry out, as well as speed, numbers of items collected and used, and how much they are able to vary their combat styles.

Bosch, who previous works include Bleach, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Solo Leveling, voiced Dante's nephew Nero in Devil May Cry 4 and 5.

Devil May Cry premieres on April 3. For more, check out our picks of the best Netflix shows or our round-up of the best anime titles you need to be watching.

See more TV Shows News
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about anime shows
Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry anime's Dante actor says the Netflix series and Capcom games aren’t "one to one," but fans should prepare for "so many Easter eggs"
Solo Leveling season 2

Solo Leveling's Jinwoo English dub actor says he wrote part of the anime show's most heartbreaking scene and it made him "start bawling"
Nintendo Switch 2 first look

Everything announced at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo has a "long-running project" to create "the pinnacle of all controllers" and it's not the Switch 2 – but the Switch 2 Pro comes close
Georgina Campbell in Barbarian
Barbarian director's mysterious new horror movie described as "batsh*t insane" as first plot details are revealed
David Corenswet as Superman
DC originally asked James Gunn to direct Superman 7 years ago, but he didn't know if he could: "It seems hard"
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo wants the Switch 2 to "stand the test of time," which is something that the original Switch hasn't really managed
The Rose of Versailles
50 years after the beloved manga was released, Netflix announces a brand new anime adaptation of The Rose of Versailles with a stunning and nostalgic trailer
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo nearly called the Switch 2 the "Super Nintendo Switch" as a throwback to the NES, but "it didn't feel right"
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Switch 2 launch games – every game coming to Nintendo's new console on its release day in June
A screenshot shows a promotional image for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal.
Switch 2 bundle will include a digital version of Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s first open-world racer
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con graphic from Nintendo Direct
Nintendo confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have mouse controls built-in
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally launch in 2025, and the long-awaited Metroidvania is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2