Devil May Cry anime's Dante actor says the Netflix series and Capcom games aren’t "one to one," but fans should prepare for "so many Easter eggs"

News
By Contributions from published

"It’s a unique opportunity, I think, to enrich the franchise"

Devil May Cry
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's Devil May Cry anime voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch teases what's to come in the show, revealing that's not a shot-for-shot adaptation, but that fans should expect plenty of video game Easter eggs in the new show.

"It’s not one to one. […] A lot of the backstories are intact. Some of the meeting points are a little bit different, because we’re opening up each character even further," Bosch, who voices Dante in the show (and also voiced Dante's nephew Nero in the games), tells GamesRadar+ in a new interview – drawing attention to one character in particular.

"Lady as well – when we first saw her in the games, she’s like, a badass, she’s a really great character. But then we saw her change and soften up as we got along, we kind of lost a little bit of what was really unique about [her character]," he continues. "And with [the Netflix anime], we really get to explore her darkness in the things that she’s gone through."

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Devil May Cry follows demon hunter for hire Dante, who's up against the powerful White Rabbit and his attempt to invade Earth. The first Devil May Cry game was released back in 2001, and multiple sequels have followed since.

"It’s a unique opportunity, I think, to enrich the franchise. It doesn’t take away from it, and I think that’s the greatest part about it. And there’s so many Easter eggs," Bosch adds.

"So, if someone’s familiar with it, you could be watching with someone who’s never seen it – they’ll have this totally different experience while you’re like, 'That character is from this, or, oh, that music is from this moment here.'"

Devil May Cry hits Netflix on April 3. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the other best new anime on the way in 2025.

See more TV Shows News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about anime shows
Solo Leveling season 2

Solo Leveling's Jinwoo English dub actor says he wrote part of the anime show's most heartbreaking scene and it made him "start bawling"
Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry producer hopes new Netflix anime inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy will show fans that "the villain of your story is the hero of their own story"
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 is launching on Switch 2, bringing Gearbox's "most ambitious Borderlands game" to Nintendo's next console
See more latest
Most Popular
Borderlands 4
Borderlands 4 is launching on Switch 2, bringing Gearbox's "most ambitious Borderlands game" to Nintendo's next console
kirby riding a star-shaped glider
Forget Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders returns after 20 years, with Smash Bros' Masahiro Sakurai back at the helm
The Duskbloods
The Duskbloods is FromSoftware's next game, coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026, and it looks it is to Bloodborne as Elden Ring was to Dark Souls
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveals Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a Legend of Zelda spin-off set before Tears of the Kingdom
three pixelated characters walking away into a black background
Deltarune is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, all but confirming the Chapter 3 and 4 release window
GoldenEye 007
Switch 2 will return to the golden days of the N64 with Nintendo’s first new James Bond game in over a decade
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond screenshot showing Samus&#039; returning Power Armor in detail. A mysterious figure is reflected in her visor
Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades for Nintendo Switch games are coming, with Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends Z-A confirmed for the new console
the fell omen on the switch
Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman, and many more are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, proving it's a much more powerful console than the original Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
GameCube classics finally arrive on Switch 2, including absolute hits like Zelda: The Wind Waker and cult classic collector's items like Pokemon XD and Chibi-Robo
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are getting enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases, with improved frame rate, resolution, and more