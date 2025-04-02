Devil May Cry anime's Dante actor says the Netflix series and Capcom games aren’t "one to one," but fans should prepare for "so many Easter eggs"

Netflix's Devil May Cry anime voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch teases what's to come in the show, revealing that's not a shot-for-shot adaptation, but that fans should expect plenty of video game Easter eggs in the new show.

"It’s not one to one. […] A lot of the backstories are intact. Some of the meeting points are a little bit different, because we’re opening up each character even further," Bosch, who voices Dante in the show (and also voiced Dante's nephew Nero in the games), tells GamesRadar+ in a new interview – drawing attention to one character in particular.

"Lady as well – when we first saw her in the games, she’s like, a badass, she’s a really great character. But then we saw her change and soften up as we got along, we kind of lost a little bit of what was really unique about [her character]," he continues. "And with [the Netflix anime], we really get to explore her darkness in the things that she’s gone through."

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Devil May Cry follows demon hunter for hire Dante, who's up against the powerful White Rabbit and his attempt to invade Earth. The first Devil May Cry game was released back in 2001, and multiple sequels have followed since.

"It’s a unique opportunity, I think, to enrich the franchise. It doesn’t take away from it, and I think that’s the greatest part about it. And there’s so many Easter eggs," Bosch adds.

"So, if someone’s familiar with it, you could be watching with someone who’s never seen it – they’ll have this totally different experience while you’re like, 'That character is from this, or, oh, that music is from this moment here.'"

Devil May Cry hits Netflix on April 3. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the other best new anime on the way in 2025.