Sonic 3 gets an action-packed new trailer featuring Keanu Reeves' Shadow with a gun and a spot-on Pikachu joke

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Official Trailer 2 (2024 Movie) Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for Sonic 3 has been released, and it features a new look at the upcoming threequel.

In the latest trailer, Sonic and his pals are enjoying a peaceful lunch at the Chao Garden when Tails is mistaken for Detective Pikachu, and some killer robots turn up. Then we get our best look yet at Shadow who looks like a terrifying new foe. You can watch it above.

The main crux of the story for the threequel sees Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles reuniting to face a powerful new enemy in Shadow the Hedgehog. Out of their depth, they form an unlikely alliance with Dr. Robotnik to try and save the planet.

Most of the major cast are returning for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, including Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski.

Keanu Reeves joins the movie as Shadow the Hedgehog, a major adversary from the games, who was created as part of a secret government program called Project Shadow. Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Alyla Browne also star.

Newcomer Reeves has been very dedicated to his role as Shadow too, with director Jeff Fowler saying he did extensive research for the part. "He really wanted to create a very fan faithful version of the character," the director shared in an recent interview. He did research. In our first meeting, he very clearly had gone and done his homework, which was awesome."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives in theaters on December 21, 2024. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to upcoming video game adaptations.