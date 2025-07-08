These cute and cozy Prime Day deals are going to make my dream PC setup a reality

For years now, I have yearned for a pink paradise to call my own, but building the ultimate cute and cozy PC setup isn't the easiest thing in the world.

Before I even consider the jacked-up pixel-pushing rig I'll need to play my favorite Triple-A games, I know it's going to cost hundreds and thousands of dollars, which I don't have. At least, for the meantime, getting my desk as cute as possible is a lot easier (and cheaper) thanks to the influx of Prime Day PC deals flooding Amazon this week.

Sure, I could save all this cash I want to spend on cute pixel art displays, pink PC speakers, and pink gaming headsets, and put that towards a beastly graphics card instead. But there's so many perfectly adorable accessories down to record-low prices that it'd be rude not to incorporate them into my work-in-progress dream cozy PC setup.

Divoom TimeBox Evo Pixel Art Speaker | $69.99 $38.20 at Amazon

Save $31 - I already own and adore Divoom's retro TV speaker, but this adorable 16 x 16 pixel LED screen lets you display cute community or custom-made pixel art at your desk, and thanks to Prime Day, it's never been cheaper. Right now, you can grab this adorable display (which doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker) for $38.20, saving you 45% off its $69.99 MSRP. UK: £43.99 £37.39 at Amazon

Edifier G2000 32W Pink PC Computer Speakers | $109.99 $93.49 at Amazon

Save $31 - Edifier is a brand synonymous with creating high-quality audio tech, so you can bet my desk yearns for these adorable pink G2000 32W speakers, which are less than $95 thanks to Prime Day. I swear by my record-player Edifier set-up, but this speaker's pastel pink colorway and RGB lighting feels better suited for my dream, cozy setup. UK: OOS at Amazon

Razer Lumbar Cushion Hello Kitty & Friends Edition | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Do I own the Razer Hello Kitty gaming chair? No, but that hasn't stopped me from eyeing up this PC Prime Day deal, which sees the adorable cushion down to just $39.99 right now. Not only does it feature Hello Kitty herself, but she's sitting on a rainbow, and this is the lowest I've ever spotted for this sickenly cute gaming cushion. UK: OOS at Razer

Sushret Cloud Wrist Rest | $14.69 $12.48 at AmazonSave $2 - With a saving of just $2, this Cloud Wrist Rest isn't the best Prime Day deal going around right now. But this adorable wrist rest would be perfect for my cozy setup, and anyone else who wants to add another layer of cute to their desk for less than $13. UK: £12.99 £11.89 at Amazon

Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Logitech G204 wired gaming mouse in Lilac is one of the prettiest mice I've ever laid my eyes on, and fortunately for me, it also happens to be down to $19.99 this Prime Day. It has been cheaper in the past, so this isn't a record low, but any time one of the best gaming mice is less than $20, you can bet my interest is piqued. UK: £39.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 X (Quartz Pink) | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The BlackShark V2 Pro is one of my favorite PC headsets, so I already had my eyes on the Quartz Pink BlackShark V2 X even before this record-low Prime Day deal. Thanks to this week's savings, however, the adorable wired headset is down to just $39.99, saving you $10 off its $49.99 MSRP and Razer's fabulous sounding 50mm Triforce audio drivers. UK: £59.99 £49.68 at Amazon

GeekShare Large Gaming Mouse Pad | $18.99 $15 at Amazon

Save $3 - GeekShare is a brand all about the cute gaming accessories, but this mouse pad takes the cute and cozy gaming cake. This gives the serious magical girl vibes my desk yearns for, and better yet, it's down to just $15 thanks to Prime Day. UK: £17.99 £15.29 at Amazon

More cute and cozy desk deals...

On the hunt for more Prime Day savings? Check out our hubs for the best Prime Day PS5 deals, the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, and the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for even more discounts and bargains.