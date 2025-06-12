Superman has a Krypto-themed pup-corn bucket ready for its big release, including a literal dog bowl for your snacks
Every dog has its day, and every popcorn has its bucket
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, Superman's popcorn buckets are way more adorable than that – and they're going big on the Summer of Krypto.
Yes, Superman's best friend is the focal point of cinema's seemingly never-ending obsession with popcorn.
Cinemark was one of the first chains to unveil its Superman offerings, presenting a look at Krypto holding a traditional 'bag' of popcorn. There's even a literal dog bowl for your snacks, should that be of interest, as well as more traditional fare. Our favorite? The drinks holder shaped like Superman's Fortress of Solitude.
Regal also brought the goods, with the perfectly-named pupcorn bucket, complete with a baby Krypto. AMC Theaters, meanwhile, is even throwing in a collectible comic book for good measure as a freebie and their own Daily Planet-themed popcorn bucket shaped as a newspaper box.
Even with Superman's soaring selection of snack vessels, it surely won't beat Fantastic Four's Galactus-themed popcorn bucket – which is currently priced at $79.95. No, that's not a typo. Jurassic World Rebirth is even joining in on the fun with its own surprisingly restrained popcorn bucket.
Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, will form part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU.
Titled DCU Chapter One, future projects include Peacemaker season 2, HBO's Lanterns series, and a Clayface movie.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out the upcoming DC movies heading your way very soon, plus all the movie release dates you still have to circle in your calendars for the rest of 2025.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.