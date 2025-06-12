Superman has a Krypto-themed pup-corn bucket ready for its big release, including a literal dog bowl for your snacks

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, Superman's popcorn buckets are way more adorable than that – and they're going big on the Summer of Krypto.

Yes, Superman's best friend is the focal point of cinema's seemingly never-ending obsession with popcorn.

Cinemark was one of the first chains to unveil its Superman offerings, presenting a look at Krypto holding a traditional 'bag' of popcorn. There's even a literal dog bowl for your snacks, should that be of interest, as well as more traditional fare. Our favorite? The drinks holder shaped like Superman's Fortress of Solitude.

Regal also brought the goods, with the perfectly-named pupcorn bucket, complete with a baby Krypto. AMC Theaters, meanwhile, is even throwing in a collectible comic book for good measure as a freebie and their own Daily Planet-themed popcorn bucket shaped as a newspaper box.

(Image credit: Regal/DC)

(Image credit: Cinemark)

Even with Superman's soaring selection of snack vessels, it surely won't beat Fantastic Four's Galactus-themed popcorn bucket – which is currently priced at $79.95. No, that's not a typo. Jurassic World Rebirth is even joining in on the fun with its own surprisingly restrained popcorn bucket.

Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, will form part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU.

Titled DCU Chapter One, future projects include Peacemaker season 2, HBO's Lanterns series, and a Clayface movie.

For more, check out the upcoming DC movies heading your way very soon, plus all the movie release dates you still have to circle in your calendars for the rest of 2025.