Fantastic Four unveils its epic Galactus-themed popcorn bucket, and it's going to turn audiences into the Devourer of Snacks

The next contender for the popcorn bucket crown has emerged thanks to Fantastic Four's take on movie's hottest trend.

As revealed by AMC Theaters, moviegoers will soon be able to buy a popcorn vessel ('bucket' is too small a word for this, really) shaped like Galactus' head, complete with space at the top of the Devourer's dome for all of your tasty treats and snacks.

Somehow, that's not all. Regal Cinemas has unleashed its own competitor – the Fantasticar. AMC even has its own 'concession vessel' shaped like Fantastic Four's robot helper HERBIE. It's safe to say the popcorn bucket arms race is well and truly heating up as we enter a sizzling summer of blockbusters. See them for yourself below.

(Image credit: AMC/Marvel Studios)

Ever since Dune's sandworm popcorn bucket reared its ugly head – or should that be tail? We never did quite pin down the anatomy of Arrakis' bestiary – there have been plentiful attempts to capture lightning in a bottle. They extend to Deadpool and Wolverine's crass Wolvie mouth, Minecraft's explosive TNT-shaped bucket, and Jurassic World Rebirth's surprisingly left-field take.

All told, Marvel Studios is probably breathing a sigh of relief that these Fantastic Four popcorn buckets haven't let any story spoilers slip. We've already had Funko bringing up Franklin Richards weeks before he appeared in the new trailer. Galactus, meanwhile, has been given a first full look by Snapple – despite Marvel doing its level best to keep the planet-munching behemoth, played by Ralph Ineson, out of sight for much of its marketing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach hits cinemas on July 25.

