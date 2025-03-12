Minecraft movie's popcorn bucket is an explosive, game-accurate continuation of a cinema trend that shows no signs of slowing down

The trend of film-specific popcorn buckets is here to stay. Fresh off the block is a Minecraft movie bucket which, honestly, seems to be one of best examples yet of taking an established property and turning it into something to hold your popcorn in.

As revealed by Discussing Film, Cinemark's Minecraft popcorn bucket is a TNT crate. No sign of any fuses or redstone though, thankfully.

Alongside that is a 'chicken jockey' drinks container, a nod to the possibility of a baby mob – typically a zombie – spawning and deciding to ride a chicken in Minecraft. It's also set to appear in the Minecraft movie.

TNT and Chicken Jockey popcorn buckets for the live-action ‘MINECRAFT’ movie have been revealed. pic.twitter.com/ATk85n2GufMarch 12, 2025

All told, we're now entering the second year of popcorn buckets being cinema's unlikeliest trend. Dune 2 kicked off the phenomenon with its own sandworm bucket. Several imitators followed, most notably Deadpool and Wolverine's NSFW effort. The trend has grown so large that even Tom Cruise is getting in on the act and contributing to a design for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The Minecraft movie sees four humans suddenly pulled into the 'Overworld', the block-tastic world complete with a whole host of cubes, Creepers, and cartoonish characters – including expert crafter Steve (Jack Black). The cast includes Jason Momoa, Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, Wednesday's Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The latest trailer even shows off a bizarre scene involving The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge hitting a villager with her car. Try making a popcorn bucket out of that.

For more, check out the upcoming video game movies headed your way very soon.