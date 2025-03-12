Minecraft movie's popcorn bucket is an explosive, game-accurate continuation of a cinema trend that shows no signs of slowing down
It's dynamite
The trend of film-specific popcorn buckets is here to stay. Fresh off the block is a Minecraft movie bucket which, honestly, seems to be one of best examples yet of taking an established property and turning it into something to hold your popcorn in.
As revealed by Discussing Film, Cinemark's Minecraft popcorn bucket is a TNT crate. No sign of any fuses or redstone though, thankfully.
Alongside that is a 'chicken jockey' drinks container, a nod to the possibility of a baby mob – typically a zombie – spawning and deciding to ride a chicken in Minecraft. It's also set to appear in the Minecraft movie.
- After Dune 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine set the trend, Cinemark's Bring Your Own Popcorn Bucket day included a bedside table and a cauldron
- New Minecraft Movie trailer sees Jack Black and Jason Momoa race to save a colorful and cubic zombie-filled world - but not without a visit from Jennifer Coolidge
TNT and Chicken Jockey popcorn buckets for the live-action ‘MINECRAFT’ movie have been revealed. pic.twitter.com/ATk85n2GufMarch 12, 2025
All told, we're now entering the second year of popcorn buckets being cinema's unlikeliest trend. Dune 2 kicked off the phenomenon with its own sandworm bucket. Several imitators followed, most notably Deadpool and Wolverine's NSFW effort. The trend has grown so large that even Tom Cruise is getting in on the act and contributing to a design for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
The Minecraft movie sees four humans suddenly pulled into the 'Overworld', the block-tastic world complete with a whole host of cubes, Creepers, and cartoonish characters – including expert crafter Steve (Jack Black). The cast includes Jason Momoa, Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, Wednesday's Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The latest trailer even shows off a bizarre scene involving The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge hitting a villager with her car. Try making a popcorn bucket out of that.
For more, check out the upcoming video game movies headed your way very soon.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New Minecraft Movie trailer sees Jack Black and Jason Momoa race to save a colorful and cubic zombie-filled world - but not without a visit from Jennifer Coolidge
How to Train Your Dragon director feels like "a bit of a hypocrite" because he's always found live-action remakes "disappointing"