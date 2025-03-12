Minecraft movie's popcorn bucket is an explosive, game-accurate continuation of a cinema trend that shows no signs of slowing down

News
By published

It's dynamite

A Minecraft Movie
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The trend of film-specific popcorn buckets is here to stay. Fresh off the block is a Minecraft movie bucket which, honestly, seems to be one of best examples yet of taking an established property and turning it into something to hold your popcorn in.

As revealed by Discussing Film, Cinemark's Minecraft popcorn bucket is a TNT crate. No sign of any fuses or redstone though, thankfully.

Alongside that is a 'chicken jockey' drinks container, a nod to the possibility of a baby mob – typically a zombie – spawning and deciding to ride a chicken in Minecraft. It's also set to appear in the Minecraft movie.

All told, we're now entering the second year of popcorn buckets being cinema's unlikeliest trend. Dune 2 kicked off the phenomenon with its own sandworm bucket. Several imitators followed, most notably Deadpool and Wolverine's NSFW effort. The trend has grown so large that even Tom Cruise is getting in on the act and contributing to a design for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The Minecraft movie sees four humans suddenly pulled into the 'Overworld', the block-tastic world complete with a whole host of cubes, Creepers, and cartoonish characters – including expert crafter Steve (Jack Black). The cast includes Jason Momoa, Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, Wednesday's Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The latest trailer even shows off a bizarre scene involving The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge hitting a villager with her car. Try making a popcorn bucket out of that.

For more, check out the upcoming video game movies headed your way very soon.

See more Movies News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)
After Dune 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine set the trend, Cinemark's Bring Your Own Popcorn Bucket day included a bedside table and a cauldron
A Minecraft Movie
New Minecraft Movie trailer sees Jack Black and Jason Momoa race to save a colorful and cubic zombie-filled world - but not without a visit from Jennifer Coolidge
A Minecraft movie: Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen in the upcoming movie.
A Minecraft Movie release date, trailer, cast, and more news
Timothée Chalamet in Dune 2
Dune star Timothée Chalamet had the perfect reaction when asked if he owns the infamous popcorn bucket
Captain America: Brave New World
After that Deadpool and Wolverine stunt, Marvel unveils a disappointingly normal popcorn bucket for Captain America: Brave New World
A Minecraft Movie stills
Jack Black playing Minecraft is the most wholesome thing you'll see all day
Latest in Live Action Movies
A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie's popcorn bucket is an explosive, game-accurate continuation of a cinema trend that shows no signs of slowing down
A Minecraft Movie
New Minecraft Movie trailer sees Jack Black and Jason Momoa race to save a colorful and cubic zombie-filled world - but not without a visit from Jennifer Coolidge
How to Train Your Dragon trailer
How to Train Your Dragon director feels like "a bit of a hypocrite" because he's always found live-action remakes "disappointing"
Knock at the Cabin
Dave Bautista says he has been "badgering" Netflix to hurry up with its Gears of Wars movie: "Come on Netflix, get it together"
Love and Pop
Neon Genesis Evangelion creator's first-ever live-action film is heading to cinemas over 25 years after original release
How to Train Your Dragon trailer
New trailer for How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie is here, and it looks just as fun and emotional as the animated version
Latest in News
A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie's popcorn bucket is an explosive, game-accurate continuation of a cinema trend that shows no signs of slowing down
The Running Man
The Running Man reboot is bringing back key aspects of Stephen King's novel to turn it into "the deadliest game of hide and seek"
Balatro Joker card
After stepping away from Balatro for 3 months, the developer only resumed work "because I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League"
Shots of Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
RPG board game designer's revelation was searching for a D&D quick start guide to find "You needed to pull together lots of different pieces in order to play"
Indy in Ben Leonberg&#039;s haunted house horror Good Boy
Good Boy, a new scary movie told from a dog's POV, is being called "one of the best horror films of the year"
Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics
The Russo brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will draw inspiration from multiple comics – which explains how Doctor Doom might fit into the story
More about live action movies
A Minecraft Movie

New Minecraft Movie trailer sees Jack Black and Jason Momoa race to save a colorful and cubic zombie-filled world - but not without a visit from Jennifer Coolidge
How to Train Your Dragon trailer

How to Train Your Dragon director feels like "a bit of a hypocrite" because he's always found live-action remakes "disappointing"
The Running Man

The Running Man reboot is bringing back key aspects of Stephen King's novel to turn it into "the deadliest game of hide and seek"
See more latest
Most Popular
The Running Man
The Running Man reboot is bringing back key aspects of Stephen King's novel to turn it into "the deadliest game of hide and seek"
Indy in Ben Leonberg&#039;s haunted house horror Good Boy
Good Boy, a new scary movie told from a dog's POV, is being called "one of the best horror films of the year"
Balatro Joker card
After stepping away from Balatro for 3 months, the developer only resumed work "because I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League"
Shots of Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
RPG board game designer's revelation was searching for a D&D quick start guide to find "You needed to pull together lots of different pieces in order to play"
Skate 4
The Skate reboot isn't even out yet, but it already has an EA specialty: microtransactions
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans think that Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 just referenced Spider-Man's Miles Morales – but a key detail might have already debunked the theory
John Wick 4
John Wick 5 is still in the works, but Lionsgate isn't confirming Keanu Reeves' return just yet: "We're all on bated breath waiting to find out"
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are reeling at episode 3's "brutal" ending: "It made me gasp in shock"
Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics
The Russo brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will draw inspiration from multiple comics – which explains how Doctor Doom might fit into the story
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again's end credits just paid a perfect tribute to episode 3's slain character