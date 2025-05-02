Mission: Impossible fans will have to channel their inner Tom Cruise to open the new The Final Reckoning popcorn bucket

The highly anticipated upcoming action sequel Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning has revealed its popcorn bucket, and its incredibly on theme.

The Final Reckoning popcorn bucket, which has been shared on Twitter by Regal Movies, features a bucket in the shape of an Entity holder (taken right from the franchise) with a key provided to open and lock the popcorn case. The bucket will be available exclusively at Regal Theaters in the US from May 23. Check out the post below.

It’s all come to this, the Final Reckoning. Get your Mission Impossible entity popcorn container, only at Regal. Coming to theatres May 23. @MissionFilm 🎟️: https://t.co/kET4qVPbaj pic.twitter.com/ONSvk6EJGrMay 1, 2025

The bucket is massively on brand, making it so fans can step into the shoes of Tom Cruise’s Agent Ethan Hunt and take on their own secret mission in infiltrating The Entity, which links to the movie’s storyline. This bucket is certainly a breath of fresh air in the never-ending popcorn bucket trend, which has seen many movies focus on trying to make the most shocking or grotesque bucket.

Written by Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, and directed by McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning follows on from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and marks Ethan Hunt’s (Cruise) final mission. The eighth movie in the M:I franchise sees Hunt try to take down AI villain known as The Entity from the seventh movie, Dead Reckoning, as it grows more powerful by the day.

The movie also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Tramell Tillman, Angela Bassett, and more.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 21. For more, check out our ranking of the Mission: Impossible movies, or keep up with upcoming movies and 2025 movie release dates.