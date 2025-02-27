New Minecraft Movie trailer sees Jack Black and Jason Momoa race to save a colorful and cubic zombie-filled world - but not without a visit from Jennifer Coolidge

A Minecraft Movie | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Just over one month before the movie is due to hit screens, another trailer for A Minecraft Movie has landed and it looks…

The trailer opens with a trio of impossibly cute cubic pandas before Steve (Jack Black), Natalie (Emma Meyer), Garrett (Jason Momoa), and Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen) crash into a pool of water that Steve crafted himself.

Steve explains to the gang that everything was perfect in the Overworld until they came upon the Nether - a place with no joy or creativity at all. If the creepy cubic baddies of the Nether "get their way," the Overworld will die and everything will go dark. It's up to Steve and the gang to save the world. We also finally get our first look at Jennifer Coolidge in the film, who stops to tell a citizen of the Overworld that his blockhead is "huge." Oh and, those baby zombies? I kind of want to adopt them.

The new trailer is certainly a step up from the first teaser released last year, which had fans concerned about its questionable VFX editing. However, a few months later we got to see the first full-length trailer which showed Jack Black’s in-game character Steve’s journey to becoming a fully fledged Minecraft Miner.

Based on the highly popular 2011 sandbox game Minecraft, the movie follows four misfits who are pulled through a portal into a strange cubic world. The official synopsis reads: "To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world."

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft. The movie stars Black as the video game’s main character Steve, Momoa as Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison, Danielle Brooks as Dawn, and Jennifer Coolidge.

A Minecraft movie hits theaters on April 4, 2025. For more, check out our list of upcoming video game movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.