New Minecraft movie trailer sees Jack Black "yearn for the mines" while being chased by skeletons alongside a pink leather jacket-wearing Jason Momoa

A new trailer for A Minecraft movie is here - and it's even cuter and quirkier than the first.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we get a bit of Steve's (Jack Black) origin story, which includes the incredible sentence, "As a child, I yearned for the mines." Steve ends up leading a ragtag group of heroes (Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jason Momoa in a rather stylish pink leather jacket) through the Overworld, which is filled with wolves, skeletons who shoot arrows, and is, of course, made up entirely of blocks.

Per the official synopsis, A Minecraft Movie follows a group of misfits who find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they must embark on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter named Steve.

Napoleon Dynamite helmer Jared Hess directs the long-awaited film, which was first announced in 2019, from a screenplay by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer, after several changes in writers and directors throughout the years.

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The cast includes Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

A Minecraft Movie is set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.