Kate McKinnon and Jemaine Clement join Jason Momoa's Minecraft movie

Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon and Flight of the Conchords helmer Jemaine Clement have joined the cast of Warner Bros.' live-action Minecraft movie.

Per Deadline, McKinnon and Clement have joined the cast in undisclosed roles. The growing cast list includes Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus), Emma Myers (Wednesday), Daniele Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastion Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jack Black who will play main character Steve. No other characters have been announced.

The movie was announced back in 2016 and slated for a May 24, 2019 release date with Rob McElhenney set to direct. Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist helmer Peter Sollet briefly took over. Napoleon Dynamite helmer Jared Hess is now set to direct, though a writer for the film has not yet been announced and we still don't know what the movie's about.

McKinnon is best known for her tenure on SNL, where she was a cast member for 10 straight years. She recently starred as Weird Barbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie and is currently filming upcoming sci-fi thriller In the Blink of an Eye.

Clement is one half of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, whose show of the same name earned six Primetime Emmy nominations. He starred in What We Do In the Shadows before going on to co-create and produce the TV spin-off. He's set to star in Avatar 3, which is still slated for a 2025 release, reprising his role as Dr. Ian Garvin.

Minecraft is set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.