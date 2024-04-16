Sonic the Hedgehog may have predicted Keanu Reeves as Shadow in a previous movie

Keanu Reeves is set to voice Shadow in upcoming animated sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is extra fun given that the actor actually exists within the ever-expanding franchise's canon...

In the first movie, which was released back in 2020, there's a scene where Sonic (Ben Schwartz) tries to connect with his future bestie Tom (James Marsden) by watching the latter's TV "with him" through the window. One night, to Sonic's delight, Tom switches on Speed, the 1994 action-thriller starring Sandra Bullock and, well, Keanu Reeves.

"Yes! Keanu!" the spiky speedster exclaims in excitement. "You are a national treasure. "'Pop quiz, hot shot!' Ah, it's a classic line."

After it was announced Reeves will be playing Shadow in the series' third installment, which unveiled its first teaser behind closed doors at CinemaCon recently, fans took to Twitter to suggest that the movie deliberately poke fun at the fact that Sonic is a lover of the John Wick star's work and how much Shadow sounds like him.

"Please PLEASE have Sonic say, 'why do you sound like Keanu' and Shadow just goes 'the f*** are you talking about?? CHAOS CONTROL'", said one Twitter user, while another wrote: "Please let Sonic break the 4th wall when he hears Shadow talk."

"If Sonic makes a joke about Shadow sounding like Keanu I will buy every seat in that damn theatre," tweeted an enthusiastic third, as a fourth claimed: "HE CALLED IT FROM THE BEGINNING I'M [GOING] INSANE."

Also featuring the likes of Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game movies heading our way.