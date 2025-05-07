While GTA 6 fans try to figure out who's voicing Jason, Sonic the Hedgehog and Assassin's Creed actor denies his involvement: "NOT my voice"

The impressive new GTA 6 trailer gave us a better look at our duo of protagonists, Lucia and Jason, as well as the supporting cast. We still don't actually know who will be voicing either character, but we do know it won't be Roger Craig Smith.

Naturally the GTA fanbase is in full sleuth mode trying to find out who will be taking GTA into the next generation, which has led some prominent voice actors to make a statement that they aren't in the game.

Over a year ago, The Last of Us actor Troy Baker shot down rumors that he will be playing the now named co-protagonist Jason in the upcoming game. And now, over a year and a GTA 6 delay later, Sonic the Hedgehog himself, Roger Craig Smith, has also crossed his name off the board.

Smith took to Twitter with a simple message: "Nope. Not me. Just to clarify. #GTA6." While it seemed pretty cut and dry what he meant, the actor, who also voiced Chris Redfield in the likes of Resident Evil 5 and 6, as well as Ezio in Assassin's Creed, had to post a follow-up message, saying: "LITERALLY attempting to clarify that it is NOT my voice in that trailer. Just to clarify my earlier clarification." Although he did praise the trailer, calling it "amazing."

That being said, the GTA fanbase seems to have centered on two actors in particular for our protagonists, with Gregory Connors pegged to be Jason and Manni L. Perez is rumored to be Lucia .

This would match Rockstar's previous casting choices, opting to cast lesser-known actors over established gaming actors for their lead roles. Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur – Roger Clark – had only been in a handful of films before being cast in the game, and the same goes for GTA 5 's Trevor – Steven Ogg.

That's not to say the game won't have any established voice actors, as fans reckon Brian Heder (the old guy talking to Jason at the start of the trailer) is voiced by Coen brothers collaborator Stephen Root . Which seems pretty likely considering he sounds like Buck Strickland, who Root played on the animated sitcom King of the Hill, but we'll just have to wait and see.



