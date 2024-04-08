Troy Baker shoots down GTA 6 fan theory that he's voicing a protagonist: "I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work"

We might not know the cast behind GTA 6 's main characters yet, but we do know one person who's certainly not the voice of the mysterious male character seen in the upcoming action game's first trailer.

After that initial GTA 6 trailer was released, some theorized that the unnamed male character (who some fans have called Jason) we see alongside female protagonist Lucia might be voiced by Troy Baker – the actor behind several iconic gaming characters, including Joel in The Last of Us games. The one tiny spoken line heard from the character so far does sound reminiscent of Baker's previous work, but does this actually mean anything? According to Baker himself, no.

In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Baker was quick to point out how little the character has actually spoken for fans to come to that conclusion in the first place: "He says one word!"

Continuing, he says: "That right there is a lesson in perception. So, people think and they just automatically assume. I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work, because I'm sure it's going to be great.

"And I know many people who worked for Rockstar, Roger Clark, Ned Luke included, that, you know, that's a grind, man. Those guys pour themselves into those characters, and they deserve all of the credit for their work, not me."

Speaking further on the matter, despite not being the voice of the character, Baker says he counts the theory "as a compliment." He explains: "If people just kind of associate – especially if they think it's good – and they associate me with it, that's a really good compliment."

So, that's that theory squashed. We will definitely be hearing Baker in a different major upcoming game though, as it's been confirmed that he's the voice of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle , which is set to release at some point this year. We have a while longer to wait for GTA 6 though, as it's currently slated to launch in 2025, so it's back to the drawing board on the cast speculation.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors