Even before release, Troy Baker knew The Last of Us 2 was "going to piss a lot of people off"

Actor Troy Baker knew from the beginning that The Last of Us 2 was bound to be a highly controversial game.

A new and brief teaser for a documentary chronicling the making of The Last of Us 2 just dropped, and in it we hear Baker's (at least) four-year-old thoughts on the sequel's most talked-about scene.

"You're going to piss a lot of people off," he aptly said.

Of course, he was absolutely right, and here's the part where you should click out of this article if you haven't played the game and want to avoid massive spoilers ahead of The Last of Us season 2.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

As it turns out, turning your meticulously crafted sympathetic hero into a human hole-in-one isn't gonna be everyone's vibe. As we all remember, Abby, who HBO recently tapped Kaitlyn Dever to play in season 2, ruthlessly murdered Joel near the beginning of The Last of Us 2. It's interesting, if not entirely surprising, to hear the voice behind poor Joel acknowledge the inevitable reaction from fans pre-release.

While the timing of the documentary might seem strange at first blush considering The Last of Us 2 launched almost four years ago, it should roughly coincide with the launch of the forthcoming remaster, which bundles in a PS5 visual overhaul alongside the roguelike No Return mode and early development versions of three new levels not seen in the original game. Naughty Dog notes that the documentary was originally shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has finally been brought back from the dead for an upcoming release.

