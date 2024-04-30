The Xbox Games Showcase is returning June 9, along with a "special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise"

Microsoft Gaming will host its annual Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The publisher promises that the event will feature "games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners," says a post on Xbox Wire.

Xbox also confirms its plans to repeat the double-feature format which it introduced last year, where the main Xbox Games Showcase 2023 was immediately followed by a dedicated Starfield Direct livestream. While we don't know what Xbox exclusive will be given the special deep-dive treatment, Microsoft says it'll be the "the next installment of a beloved franchise."

The Xbox Games Showcase will commence on June 9 at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. It will be available to watch on demand at Xbox's YouTube , Twitch , and Facebook channels.

This year's showcase will slot into the wider Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule, following the cancelation of E3, and will most likely focus on upcoming titles for Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass – no word yet on whether more titles will be unveiled as part of Microsoft's push of selected titles onto PS5 and Switch, following the release of Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and Pentiment in recent weeks.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In fact, Microsoft is yet to detail what exactly will be shown, but there's a huge amount of potential here. The upcoming Xbox Series X games from Xbox Game Studios includes a Perfect Dark reboot from The Initiative, Playground Games' Fable 4, Rare's Everwild, Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, inXile's Clockwork Revolution, Undead Labs' State of Decay 3, and Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed and The Outer Wilds 2.

Bethesda also has plenty to tease, including Arkane's Marvel's Blade, MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as well as The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield's Shattered Space DLC from Bethesda Game Studios. As for Activision Blizzard, there's the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion, World of Warcraft: The War Within, and the ever-present threat of a new Call of Duty.

Even with all of this on the cards, we still have no idea what 343 Industries, Double Fine, id Software, Tango Game Works, and The Coalition are currently working on. We'll know more in the coming weeks, but right now all signs are pointing to this being one of the most anticipated Xbox Games Showcases in years.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Todd Howard says Starfield's Shattered Space DLC launches this fall.