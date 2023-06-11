Xbox Games Showcase live - All the game announcements in one place

Refresh

All gameplay, all the time (Image credit: Microsoft) Here's an interesting detail worth noting going into the Xbox Games Showcase. Microsoft Gaming exec Aaron Greenberg has said that ""None of our first-party games in the show are full CG trailers... everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans." All the first-party trailers in the Xbox Games Showcase will feature in-game footage If Microsoft can be accused of anything, it's that it has a tendency to pull the trigger a little early when it comes to announcements. I recently identified five Xbox Series X exclusives which are long overdue an update – all of which were revealed in either 2019 or 2020 with cinematic trailers and then never seen again. It's promising to hear that Xbox is prioritizing in-game footage for the 2023 showcase, which should give us a better idea of what to expect and a better sense of how far each of these first-party games are through development.

Back to Gears 6 for a second What were we talking about before I got distracted by the giant Xbox consoles? Ah, that's right – Gears of War 6. Listen, I wasn't done speculating wildly. Like I was saying before, The Coalition is one of the industry-leading studios when it comes to Unreal Engine 5 development. You can check that video out above to see a a cinematic test demo Xbox released in 2022, a showcase of what The Coalition is already achieving with UE5. I don't know about you, but there are elements of the character models, atmospheric lighting, and environmental design which scream Gears of War. While there is every chance that The Coalition is working on a new IP for Xbox, it's far more likely that it will continue the adventures of Marcus, Kait, and the rest of the surviving Delta Squad. Here's my first bold prediction for the day: Gears 6 is announced with a 2024 release date, revealed with a stunning UE5 in-engine cinematic. Bold Prediction #1: Gears 6 is announced with a 2024 release date

How big is Microsoft going for the Xbox Games Showcase? BIG. And I mean that in a literal sense. Xbox enthusiast Woggerman is attending one of the Xbox Fan Fest events in Los Angeles and posted a photo of the set-up – monstrous-sized Xbox consoles line the city streets, and they light up! The Xbox takeover of LA is underway. They light up!!!! #XboxShowcase #XboxFanFest https://t.co/J8xS6XU5dX pic.twitter.com/N0wMco6ok4June 11, 2023 See more

Will Gears 6 be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase? (Image credit: The Coalition) My biggest question coming into the Xbox Games Showcase surrounding Gears 6. It's been over three years since the release of Gears 5 and another Locust-infused adventure is long overdue. The Coalition has been busy in that time. The studio reoptimized the game in time for the launch of the Xbox Series X, and helped get Gears Tactics out the door... but we know it's been working behind the scenes on getting to grips with Unreal Engine 5. In fact, The Coalition has quickly become one of the developers leading development of Unreal Engine 5 games – both internally at Microsoft and externally, having collaborated with Epic Games on the stunning The Matrix Awakens tech demo. The Coalition is also working with Ninja Theory on Hellblade 2 and Undead Labs on State of Decay 3, so I'd think it's time to see the team's expertise in action on Gears of War 6.

Xbox Games Showcase predictions (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Given that we're now just five hours out from the main event, maybe it's a good time to start discussing our Xbox Games Showcase predictions in a little more depth. Of all the studios set to make an appearance, we have our sights set on the following teams to make a real splash: The Initiative (Perfect Dark)

Playground Games (Fable 4)

Obsidian Entertainment (Avowed)

The Coalition (Gears 6)

Ninja Theory (Hellblade 2)

You can check out the full Xbox Games Studios list here, which gets into more details on which developers are operating under the Microsoft Gaming banner and what each of them are working on.

(Image credit: Microsoft Gaming) One reason that it's so difficult to predict what will actually show up at the Xbox Games Showcase is that Microsoft has a surprising amount in development. Seriously, for a platform which can't seem to shake the reputation that it has no games, there's a hell of a lot going on behind the scenes. Xbox Game Studios is comprised over other 20 video game studios now, and by my count we only know what 10 of them are working on right now. Here's the full list of Xbox Game Studios' teams, any one of which could show up today with news or announcements. First-party studios who could show up at the Xbox Games Showcase (Image credit: Microsoft) 343 Industries

Arkane Studios

Bethesda Game Studios

Compulsion Games

Double Fine Productions

id Software

Inxile Entertainment

MachineGames

Mojang Studios

Ninja Theory

Obsidian Entertainment

Playground Games

Rare

Roundhouse Studios

Tango Gameworks

The Coalition

The Initiative

Turn 10 Studios

Undead Labs

World's Edge

ZeniMax Online

A GSC Game World rep said the following, when asked whether Stalker 2 will appear at the Xbox conference today. "We usually do not announce or deny our participation in shows, but this one time we'll make an exception. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will miss the June online conferences preferring to make important announcements in the upcoming months. Our plan is to give progressive updates on what we’re planning." That's certainly a shame but, given the difficult conditions that the game are being developed under, I'm glad that the developers at GSC are working to their own schedule to deliver something they can all be proud of. "We usually do not announce or deny our participation in shows, but this one time we'll make an exception" GSC Game World

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl won't be at the Xbox Games Showcase (Image credit: GSC Game World) If you had asked me on Friday what Xbox Series X console exclusive I was most excited about seeing more of at the Xbox Games Showcase, I'd have probably told you Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Developer GSC Game World appears to be doing a phenomenal job reviving this legendary immersive-FPS series, and I'm desperate for more gameplay. Sadly, a GSC representative took to Steam to confirm that Stalker 2 won't be at the Xbox Games Showcase. In fact, it sounds like we might not see it through the E3 2023 season at all.

Good morning, to the early bird Xbox crew! Josh West here, GamesRadar's UK Managing Editor. The Xbox Games Showcase may be a few hours away yet, but there's quite a bit that we're going to cover here this morning. There's some leaks, some early news, and plenty of speculation. Let's get into it!