A 1TB black Xbox Series S is on the way

A brand-new console model was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase today: a 1TB Xbox Series S.

The new model comes in black, and at $349 USD, is $50 more than the standard 512GB Series S. That extra storage space will certainly come in handy with the ballooning size of modern games.

"The bold Carbon Black color is the same sleek, modern matte finish as Xbox Series X and the Xbox Wireless Controller," Microsoft says. "This console features the same next-gen speed and performance of our 512GB Series S, now with double the storage so you can download even more of your favorite games to your console where they’ll be ready to play when you are."

The new 1TB Series S is set to launch on September 1, and pre-orders open today. The official announcement notes that Microsoft will be "adding more retailers and regions in the weeks to come."

On stage, Xbox boss Phil Spencer described the new console as part of an effort to make bigger console storage options more readily available. That seems in line with recent efforts like the new Xbox Series X expansion cards and cheaper prices for the old expansion options. Getting the best Xbox Series X hard drive upgrade is about to be a much more reasonable proposition.

The Starfield Direct followed the reveal of the new Series S, featuring a massive deep dive on the game, with extensive details on everything from scientifically accurate zero-G gunfights and ship combat to the game's first DLC expansion, Shattered Space.