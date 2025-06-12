Seagate's new 4TB Storage Expansion Card is a win for Xbox owners, but it costs more than a Switch 2

Storage brand Seagate has unveiled a brand-new 4TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S consoles, " to meet the growing storage demands of Xbox console players worldwide" - but its cost leaves little to be desired.



The best Xbox Series X memory cards don't typically come cheap, but this new larger capacity card will set Xbox owners back a hefty sum of $499.99 at full MSRP (though it's currently on sale for $429.99 at Best Buy). That's the same as a Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle. On the plus side, this is the first officially licensed 4TB Xbox storage expansion card of its kind, and even alternatives like the WD Black C50 only provide up to 2TB right now.

Seagate - 4TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S | $499.99 $429.99 at Best Buy The new 4TB Storage Expansion Card is designed in collaboration with Xbox, and provides double the space of the existing 2TB card for your Xbox consoles, which is plenty to download all the latest Xbox Game Pass releases.

Seagate states that as AAA titles are regularly exceeding 100GB, "higher capacity storage is essential for uninterrupted gameplay. Seagate’s new 4TB Storage Expansion Card gives Xbox players the freedom to download and play their favorite blockbuster games, indie favorites, and media without worrying about running out of space." (Seagate)

This 4TB Storage Expansion Card is prepared to take on the trend of storage-demanding game releases. In April of this year, the Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered popped on Xbox Game Pass with an eye-watering 125GB install size, and it wasn't the only big addition to the game subscription service that month. Whether or not you'll actually make use of that 4000GB worth of storage depends on what games you play on your Xbox, and whether your budget can stretch that far.

The Xbox Series X/S and their lack of an M.2 SSD slot means you're far more limited in storage options than other current-gen consoles. A plethora of the best SSDs for gaming are compatible with the PS5, and not only that, you can actually run games straight from the internal drives, too. Xbox players don't have it as easy with most drives, so this new Seagate 4TB Storage Expansion Card is one of the few options out there if you're struggling to free up space on your Series X.

Alternatively, the 1TB and 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X/S are also an option. All these cards can be easily slotted into the back of your Xbox console via the dedicated storage expansion port.

The 4TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S is available now directly from Seagate; however, it's now just $429.99 at Best Buy as part of a limited-time launch promotion.

