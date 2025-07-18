The Fantastic Four: First Steps has fully revealed its Galactus thanks to a massive new action figure

Deluxe toymaker Hot Toys has revealed its massive take on Galactus from The Fantastic Four: First Steps , and it shows off the villain's MCU design in stunning detail. Even better, the fully revealed Galactus design looks pretty much exactly like comic books.

The Hot Toys figure, which the company bills as a sofvi (soft vinyl) figure with somewhat limited articulation. Though the Galactus figure doesn't have particularly advanced posability, it stands at a whopping 70cm tall – a bit over two feet, for those of us on the imperial system.

Hot Toys figures are usually scaled to ⅙ size, meaning they're just about a foot tall, with Galactus being an oversized exception.

Here's a look at multiple images from Hot Toys showing the Galactus sofvi figure in comparison with Hot Toys' Fantastic Four cast, all scaled to about half the size of the Galactus itself:

Galactus is one of the most cosmically powerful villains in the Marvel Universe, and in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he's come to devour the Earth – or take possession of Reed and Sue Richards' son Franklin Richards, who has his own incredibly powerful reality warping abilities.

Galactus is a central presence in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, played by Ralph Ineson, whose likeness is captured in the Hot Toys figure, including a better look at the oddly alien geometric patterns on his skin. And though it would have been easy to simply use CGI to bring Galactus to life, Ineson actually wore a full Galactus costume on set .

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in UK cinemas on July 24 and in the US on July 25. While we wait, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.