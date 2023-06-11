Starfield's zero-gravity gunfighting is scientifically accurate

Microsoft followed up its Xbox Games Showcase with a Starfield Direct presentation giving us an in-depth look at the ambitious space RPG before it finally launches later this year. As part of the show, Bethesda revealed that gunfights in Starfield's zero-gravity environments will not only be spectacular but also scientifically accurate.

"Zero-gravity environments pose a different challenge," explains lead level designer Jeff Browne. "Firing a ballistic weapon in zero-G will actually push you backwards." This isn't the case if you're firing energy weapons which don't have the kickback and so "offer a more stable shooting experience." (Thanks, Newton!)

According to Browne, "gravity is different for each planet", and "you may need to switch things up based on your environment". Luckily you'll have a range of tools at your disposal, including a short-range jetpack for effortless traversal. "Boost Packs are excellent for getting around and for giving you an edge in combat," Browne says. "Sometimes you'll even feel like you're flying."

Starfield launches on September 6 for PC and Xbox Series X/S, and is shaping up to be very impressive indeed. As we saw at today's showcase, it's taking cues from the best Star Wars games for ship combat, is going full Star Trek with a space folding warp drive, and will have more weapons and mods than anything Bethesda has done before.

For all of today's announcements, see our Xbox Games Showcase 2023 guide and be sure to check out our guide to upcoming Xbox Series X games for all the titles coming to Microsoft's latest console that you'll want to keep on your radar.