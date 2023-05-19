Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Everything you need to know

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is just a few weeks away because it's somehow almost June again. Xbox's big summer presentation is due to be a big one this year, especially with the teasers that Microsoft executives have been dropping in recent weeks. After all, with Starfield just around the corner, we're excited to see what other upcoming Xbox Series X games get updates and reveals next month.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, including times, dates, confirmed games, and our own predictions and hopes on what we'd like to see.

What is the Xbox Games Showcase 2023?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is this year's iteration of Microsoft's annual summer gaming showcase and quite the highlight of the E3 2023 schedule . This will be its third year in this current form, which is essentially a glorious mashup of exciting Bethesda and Xbox Game Studio announcements and updates, interspersed with third-party and indie titles.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase? The Xbox Games Showcase is set for June 11 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST / 7PM CET.

Where to watch the Xbox Games Showcase

You can tune in to watch the Xbox Games Showcase via the following links:

What is the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023?

(Image credit: Undead Labs)

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended is a follow-up stream happening on June 13 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST / 7PM CET. Like in previous years, this secondary stream will feature more in-depth interviews with the developers following the news from the main Xbox Games Showcase on June 11. It will also include "game updates from our partners", says Microsoft.

What's happening with Starfield?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

While you might expect Starfield to be front and center for the Xbox Games Showcase, it's so huge that Microsoft is giving it its own standalone presentation slot directly after the Games Showcase. The Starfield Direct, as it's called, will start immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase finishes, and can be viewed at the same YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook links as above.

Xbox Games Showcase news

(Image credit: Microsoft)

What could we see at the Xbox Games Showcase?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

What's interesting about the Xbox Games Showcase teasers is that Microsoft has been very clear that this year's showcase will feature both new games (as you'd hope) and "updates on major titles". Now, this is particularly interesting because there are many Xbox exclusives that we've not heard about in several years.

For example, it's gone very quiet on the likes of Rare's Everwild, and we've not even heard about Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds 2, the reboot that is the New Perfect Dark, or Avalanche's new IP Contraband since they were first announced back in 2020.

There's also the elusive Fable, along with games like Project 007 or the Indiana Jones game that admittedly feel much farther off.

With Starfield out in September and Redfall now in the rear-view, we could also get a glimpse of some upcoming Bethesda games - although that may be a little optimistic.