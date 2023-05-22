Summer Game Fest 2023: Everything you need to know

The big Summer Game Fest presentation is just around the corner, and although we have the PlayStation Showcase this week, it's essentially kicking off the E3 2023 schedule properly.

Keighley's event almost acts as the tentpole for E3 now that the official E3 2023 event is now canceled, with the host collating all the various showcases under his Summer Game Fest banner nowadays. He calls it "a season of digital video game events from the world’s top game platforms and publishers", which includes the Summer Game Fest showcase that's happening on June 8.

Read on for everything we know about the event, including when and where to watch.

What is Summer Game Fest?

(Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

Summer Game Fest is Geoff Keighley's big June extravaganza where we're bound to get a mix of new announcements and updates for some top new games en route. It's a big digital showcase, for which Keighley usually has many reveals lined up, with very few leaking before the event.

The showcase is expected to last two hours. It is immediately followed by Double Fine's Day of the Devs event, which is dedicated to showing off new and exciting indie games in development.

The Summer Game Fest banner also ties in other publisher presentations like the Xbox Game Showcase 2023 and the subsequent Starfield Direct, and later streams like the Ubisoft Forward too.

When is Summer Game Fest? Summer Game Fest airs on June 8 starting at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST / 9PM CET.

Where to watch Summer Games Fest

You can tune in to watch the Summer Game Fest on the following platforms:

Summer Game Fest news

(Image credit: Bethesda)

What could we see at Summer Game Fest?

The exciting thing about the Summer Game Fest showcase is that it's all a big surprise right now - particularly as (at the time of writing) there haven't been any leaks. Keighley has announced some 40+ partners for the event, which leaves it wide open for a whole host of various reveals - you can check out the full list below.

Of course, that doesn't mean that every single partner below will have an announcement to make or an update to give us, but seeing publishers and developers like EA, Activision, and PlayStation here amongst the others suggests there are some big reveals to come. After all, with the PlayStation Showcase happening on May 24, it could be the place for some follow-ups.

Summer Game Fest partners

The full list of the 40+ Summer Game Fest partners can be found below: