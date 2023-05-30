Cyberpunk 2077 devs are showing off the Phantom Liberty DLC at Summer Game Fest

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be shown at this year's Summer Game Fest.

In a tweet, developer CD Projekt Red revealed Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be included as part of Summer Game Fest 2023, which kicks off on June 8. The tweet specifies that the highly anticipated expansion "will be present at Play Days," an invite-only event which gives attendees, namely media and creators, a chance to go hands-on with upcoming releases. It's not clear whether anyone aside from that will get to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty during the event, but either way, fans will soon have a better idea of how the new content is shaping up very soon.

Phantom Liberty is the first and only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. A trailer shown at the Game Awards 2022 casually revealed Idris Elba as the latest high-profile actor to join the cast. Following the announcement, Elba was full of praise for the expansion's story, calling it "the deepest game narrative ever".

Back in March, the developer revealed that Phantom Liberty is "at the final production phase". We don't yet have a concrete release date beyond the "2023" launch window previously announced, but perhaps Summer Game Fest will shine some light on when exactly we'll be making that return trip to Night City.

Given the phenomenal success of The Witcher 3, fans hoped Cyberpunk 2077 would provide the same immersive and all-encompassing experience but in a gritty, dark future setting. Unfortunately, thanks to a myriad of technical issues at launch, particularly on last-gen consoles, this was not the case. Since launch, CD Projekt Red has worked hard to release patches and updates to improve the experience for players.

