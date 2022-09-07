Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is the only "planned" expansion, CD Projekt Red confirms

Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC has been confirmed as the RPG's only "planned" expansion.

CD Projekt Red has finally pulled back the curtain on the future of Cyberpunk 2077, rolling out the trailer just below for the Phantom Liberty expansion, due out next year in 2023. Now, though, a comment underneath the trailer from the development team confirms this to be the game's only planned major expansion at the time of writing.

"I am quite intrigued by this expansion, I hope and in the future more will come out since this game has a lot of potential," writes one user in the comments section of the trailer. "Glad to hear we sparked your interest! As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077," responds a CD Projekt Red staff member.

The reply implies that Phantom Liberty could be the first and last expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, though there's always some wiggle room. CD Projekt hinted at this fact earlier this year when, during a financial Q&A session, the studio's CEO mentioned that the then-unnamed expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 would be the final project built using CD Projekt's in-house Red Engine.

At the time, this was a pretty strong hint that Cyberpunk 2077 would receive only one expansion. Compared to The Witcher 3, which received two significant expansions on top of several rounds of free smaller-scale DLC items, Cyberpunk 2077 receiving only one DLC expansion in total would be noteworthy to fans of the RPG.

What we do know is that aside from Phantom Liberty, which launches at some point next year on new-gen consoles and PC only, a future update for Cyberpunk 2077 will overhaul Night City police force and change vehicle combat. A smaller update yesterday introduced crossover items for the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, which launches on Netflix next week. And if you want to know how to get Nibbles the cat in Cyberpunk 2077, we can help there now that's been added.

Meanwhile, The Witcher 4 is still in development elsewhere at CD Projekt Red.