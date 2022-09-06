Cyberpunk 2077 gets an Edgerunners-themed update today

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new update today, named for the Netflix anime, Edgerunners, due out later this month.

The news was announced as part of today's Night City Wire stream (opens in new tab). As the title suggests, it'll be full of Edgerunners-themed Easter eggs. You'll be able to pick up the jacket worn by the show's protagonist, David Martinez, as well as a new weapon that appears in the series. A new quest will also feature numerous references to the show.

The update also adds a wardrobe function. This is basically a transmog feature, letting you customize the appearance of your clothing across all slots, letting you wear gear for its stats while rocking whatever look you prefer. The game's ripperdocs will now also be able to resculpt your face and body at any time throughout the game.

You'll now find Roach Race as a playable arcade game. It's also set to be available for free as a standalone game on iOS and Andriod.

The devs have confirmed that Edgerunners will be the last major update for old-gen consoles. More patches for the new-gen versions are on the way, however, including complete overhauls for the cop system and vehicle combat. Other updates will make changes to melee combat and the skill trees.

We also got a brief teaser trailer for Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion, due out in 2023.

The stream replayed the Edgerunners anime trailer we saw last week, but this time we got a preview of the show's English voice acting. We also got confirmation that the anime will be canon to the game's universe, so you'll see familiar characters appearing in both. Edgerunners is due to hit Netflix on September 13.

