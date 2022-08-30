New Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer has gore, borderline porn, and a September release date

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime is officially set to hit Netflix on September 13, and the streaming service has revealed the date alongside a new "NSFW" trailer.

You can see the new trailer below, but do take that NSFW warning seriously. Edgerunners is committed to the ultraviolence and explicit sexual content that partially defined the identity of a lot of old cyberpunk anime. The trailer is filled with exploding heads and bodies throughout, and if the guts don't get you a talking to from HR for viewing at work, the occasional interludes to a first-person sex scene probably will.

It all seems quite a bit more explicit than even the very M-rated Cyberpunk 2077 - at least, I don't remember seeing genital discharge from a robot vagina in the game. (I didn't finish every sidequest, though.)

Edgerunners is produced by Studio Trigger, the legendary anime house behind shows like Kill la Kill, Darling in the Franxx, and Little Witch Academia, making it one of the rare shows under Netflix's 'anime' label to actually qualify as anime. The studio also produced two episodes of the Star Wars Visions anthology: The Twins and The Elder.

According to the official description, "the series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City - a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner - a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

All 10 episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will stream at once on September 13.

