Team behind Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tease follow-up announcement ahead of Anime Expo 2025: "The next datadrop's almost here!"

More Cyberpunk: Edgerunners looks to be on the way, though we're not quite sure yet what the continuation will be...

Ahead of Anime Expo 2025, which is set to take place in Los Angeles between July 3 and July 6, the team behind the Netflix show took to its official Twitter account to confirm their attendance at the events. "Hey chooms!" it began, before teasing: "Stay tuned – the next datadrop's almost here!"

"OH MY GOD ITS REALLY HAPPENING AAHHHH imreadyimreadyIMREADY!!!!!!" wrote one super excited fan, as another follower tweeted: "This is hype."

Hey chooms!We’ll be attending Anime Expo in sunny Los Angeles on July 3-6, 2025! 🌇Stay tuned – the next datadrop’s almost here! pic.twitter.com/KmRriMI4wMJune 3, 2025

Set in fictional, violent metropolis Night City, Cyberpunk 2077 sees players control V, a mercenary whose identity gets mixed up with that of legendary rockstar and terrorist Johnny Silverhand (voiced by Keanu Reeves) after he comes into contact with a "bio-chip". As Johnny's behavior and memories begin overwriting V's, the two find themselves having to work together to separate and stop V from being wiped out for good.

Released in September 2022, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners serves as a prequel to the Mike Pondsmith's original title, taking place around a year before. Created by Rafal Jaki, it centers David Martinez, a Latino American teenager who sets out to become a black-market mercenary, otherwise known as "an edgerunner", after a terrible tragedy forces him to drop out of school.

It concluded with David essentially sacrificing himself to save Lucy. When bested in a fight against Smasher, the youngster is given a choice: become an Arasaka construct or be executed, to which he opts for the latter. So a new chapter will undoubtedly follow a different protagonist.

While it's unclear what the mysterious project is exactly, we can assume it's separate to the one announced at Netflix's Geeked Week back in September 2024. Back then, CD Projekt Red, the video game developers behind Cyberpunk 2077, unveiled a short teaser titled 'Netflix x CDPR x Cyberpunk', which flashed through each of the organisation's respective logos alongside the words, "Return to Night City". Sadly, we've had no real update since.

