Yoko Taro's Evangelion trailer has fans thinking it's a sequel – but not as you know it

You Can (Not) Make Sense

A giant face of Rei during the Third Impact in End of Evangelion
Yoko Taro's Evangelion series arrived out of nowhere and, now, the clue-finding mission begins.

Is it a new series, re-imagining, sequel, or all of those rolled into one experimental masterpiece? The first Evangelion trailer, it seems, may have the answer.

In one moment, a cello is shown propped up next to a desk chair. In another, a piano is shown submerged in a body of water. It's here where the theories begin.

"Kaworu's piano [is here] so it's likely Rebuild timeline," one posited on Twitter. "Is this the Rebuild timeline after everyone's whisked away to the world without Evangelion in 3+1."

Another suggested, "The destroyed classroom is giving post-Third Impact world regaining life."

So, we have two immediate trains of thought. The first – and most likely, thanks to the inclusion of Kaworu's piano – is picking up where Evangelion Rebuild's movies left off.

The four-movie quasi-retelling of Neon Genesis Evangelion ended with Shinji battling out of a time loop/alternate universe/endless cycle of Evangelion-induced trauma, opting instead to reset the world and live out a more normal life.

As the theory goes, Yoko Taro's Evangelion could then continue in the universe Shinji chose to depart, picking up the pieces in a world that is slowly rebuilding after the events of the Near Third Impact and Fourth Impact.

The other prevailing idea is the forthcoming Evangelion show being set back in the mainline series' timeline, immediately following the events of End of Evangelion.

There, most of humanity were merged into one lifeform – though Shinji, Asuka, and an unknown number of people chose to reject the process, awakening amid a dying world.

Either way, it appears Yoko Taro's take on the series will come from a place that those familiar with his most famous work, Nier: Automata, will be acutely aware of. Namely, a world ravaged by an apocalyptic event slowly learning to build – and connect – once more. Maybe we shouldn't be expecting Shinji to get back in the damn robot either.

Yoko Taro's Evangelion is currently undated. Here is a larger look at the other new anime currently in the works, plus all the latest on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2.

