Evangelion 30th anniversary short reveals Asuka and Shinji get together, but Studio Khara threatens "legal action" to anyone who shares it
A surprise new Evangelion short has given Asuka x Shinji shippers some long overdue crumbs, but good luck trying to watch it anywhere.
At the 30th Anniversary of Evangelion event in Yokohama, Japan, series creator Hideaki Anno unveiled an Asuka-themed short that showed the hot-headed EVA pilot being dragged through different scenarios, possible futures, and 'happy endings.' They include various EVA fights and even one where Asuka is an Evangelion.
One of those futures, back on the mainline Evangelion timeline, shows Asuka and Shinji married. Despite it being a glimpse of what's to come, Asuka – according to event attendee stupidjapanquestions on Reddit – rejects it in favor of forging her own path in the world.
While it's described as "mostly fan service", a snapshot of Shinji and Asuka together will surely satisfy those who have spent decades hoping the pair of trauma-laden teens would find solace in each other.
To twist the knife further, there is almost no chance of the Evangelion short being released publicly – despite bootlegged footage currently doing the rounds on social media.
"These acts are strictly prohibited and may result in legal action," 30th Anniversary event management wrote in a statement. "As the organizer, we will take strict measures as necessary."
In better news, a new Evangelion series is currently in the works, written by Nier: Automata's Yoko Taro. The project will be directed by Toru Yatabe and Kazuya Tsurumaki. Keiichi Okabe will be composing the score.
For more, check out the new anime coming this year, as well as the best way to watch Neon Genesis Evangelion in order.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
