Evangelion 30th anniversary short reveals Asuka and Shinji get together, but Studio Khara threatens "legal action" to anyone who shares it

Surprise Evangelion short confirms Asuka x Shinji is (kinda) real, but you'll never get to see it

A surprise new Evangelion short has given Asuka x Shinji shippers some long overdue crumbs, but good luck trying to watch it anywhere.

At the 30th Anniversary of Evangelion event in Yokohama, Japan, series creator Hideaki Anno unveiled an Asuka-themed short that showed the hot-headed EVA pilot being dragged through different scenarios, possible futures, and 'happy endings.' They include various EVA fights and even one where Asuka is an Evangelion.

One of those futures, back on the mainline Evangelion timeline, shows Asuka and Shinji married. Despite it being a glimpse of what's to come, Asuka – according to event attendee stupidjapanquestions on Reddit – rejects it in favor of forging her own path in the world.

To twist the knife further, there is almost no chance of the Evangelion short being released publicly – despite bootlegged footage currently doing the rounds on social media.

