A new Neon Genesis Evangelion series is in the works with the perfect writer: Nier Automata's Yoko Taro

News
By published

A surprise 30th anniversary announcement

Shinji piloting an EVA in Neon Genesis Evangelion
(Image credit: Studio Khara)

On the final day of its 30th anniversary celebrations, the iconic Evangelion series announces a project that will make everyone sit up and take notice: a new series, written by Nier: Automata's Yoko Taro.

Details on the anime are currently thin on the ground, with Evangelion's official website only stating that it was announced today, February 23, alongside a taste of the talent involved.

All told, a collective dream team of creatives to launch a new era of Evangelion – following on from the original 1995-1996 series, its End of Evangelion feature follow-up, and the 21st Century Rebuild of Evangelion movies, which further warped the universe with alternate timelines and time loops.

Yoko Taro, then, should be right at home. The video game visionary – who often spends his public appearances wearing a mask of the character Emil from the Nier series – is best known for his mind-bending works that break down boundaries of the medium, while also offering unconventional, experimental narratives. Yes, that includes cramming 26 endings into Nier: Automata, one of which asks players to sacrifice their save data to help future users accomplish their goal.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.