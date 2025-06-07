The title of Gachiakuta roughly translates as "legit trash" but this new trailer for the Crunchyroll anime is pure gold, and the release date is just around the corner

Crunchyroll has finally offered up a premiere date for its long-awaited anime adaptation of Kei Urana's graffiti influenced manga Gachiakuta. The series will premiere exclusively through Crunchyroll's streaming service on July 6, following a series of global promotional events.

What's more, there's a brand new trailer for Gachiakuta right here:

In Gachiakuta – roughly translated in English as "Legit Trash" – a young hero named Rudo is cast into "The Pit," a dystopian city floating in an endless abyss that is full of nothing but literal trash and dangerous criminals, all cast aside to fend for themselves.

Gachiakuta began serialization as a manga back in 2022, with creator Kei Urana employing a unique, graffiti inspired aesthetic meant to embody the vibe of the story, developed alongside graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou.

Here's the list of live events that will kick off the anime's streaming premiere:

United States: Anime Expo (Los Angeles) - July 4 at 10:00am PDT

France: Japan Expo (Paris) - July 4 at 11:45am CEST

Brazil: Anime Friends (São Paulo) - Date TBA

Germany: Astor Film Lounge (Berlin) - July 5 at 6:00pm CEST

India: PVR Icon (Mumbai) - July 4 at TBA

Mexico: Antara Shopping Mall (Mexico City) - July 4 at TBA

Italy: The Space Moderno, Piazza della Repubblica (Rome) - July 4 at 6:30pm CEST

"There's a raw, emotional current in Gachiakuta that will resonate with fans the moment they see it," said Gita Rebbapragada, chief operating officer at Crunchyroll. "These promotional efforts are designed to match the excitement and intensity of this remarkable story and hook them into an unforgettable narrative journey."

