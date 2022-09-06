Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is officially Phantom Liberty, and Keanu Reeves says Johnny Silverhand is back

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is the official name of the long-awaited expansion to CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG.

The studio dropped a short teaser trailer for the expansion during today's reveal stream, which primarily focused on the upcoming Edgerunners anime . Phantom Liberty features new faces in a new district of Nighty City, and it all revolves around the "New United States of America" faction. Actor Keanu Reeves also appeared on stream to confirm that his character, Johnny Silverhand, will return in the expansion.

The trailer is a curt, chilling exchange between protagonist V and a new character (perhaps a leader) from the New United States of America. "I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America," V pledges, earning a scolding from Johnny Silverhand. "You know, taking that oath? Bad idea," Johnny says, and who am I to argue with him?

"Hey everyone, Johnny Silverhand is coming back and so am I," Reeves added after the trailer aired. "Get ready for Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It's awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny, and I hope you're excited to see him rocking out once more in the dark future. Keep an eye out for more info, and I'll see you again in Night City."

Cyberpunk 2077 game director Gabriel Amatangelo, who's been focusing on Phantom Liberty since joining the team in May 2021 , briefly discussed the expansion ahead of the trailer's reveal. "We're having a lot of fun with it. It's a new style of plot we're having fun with," Amatangelo said. "New cast of characters expanding on a district in Night City where it primarily takes place."

Phantom Liberty will come to PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Google Stadia in 2023. The expansion is seemingly skipping last-gen consoles, with CDPR announcing the last major update for PS4 and Xbox One elsewhere in today's stream.