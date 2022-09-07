How to get Nibbles the cat in Cyberpunk 2077

You can now get Nibbles the cat in Cyberpunk 2077 as a pet to keep in your apartment. All you need to do is find his bowl and fill it with cat food and they're all yours. Once you've fed him you can then claim him for your apartment, where he'll sit quite happily in the laundry basket by your bed. If you need help finding the bowl, or the cat food you need to win him over, then here everything you need to get Nibbles the Cat in Cyberpunk 2077. We've also got the new Cyberpunk 2077 wardrobe feature explained in more detail as well if you want to look your best for Nibbles.

How to get the Cat in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The first thing you want to do in order to get the cat in Cyberpunk 2077 is head back to your apartment and go down the right corridor. Immediately around the corner you should see a small bowl by the litter bins that will bring up the prompt to feed the cat, if you have any cat food on you.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

There might be a data shard in the bin nearby with the following message. But there also might not be if you picked it up earlier in your playthrough. This is what it says in case you've already collected it:

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

How to get cat food in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you don't have any cat food in Cyberpunk 2077 then you'll need to buy some. The quickest way we found to get some was to visit Kabuki Market, which we've marked on the map up there.

You're looking for this stuff, below, which doesn't look anything like cat food - just in case you do what we did and waste time looking for more traditional packets or cans of cat food.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Once you have cat food, all you have to do is interact with the bowl to place it, and then go back to your apartment and sleep to pass the time - 12 hours did it for me. When you go back to the bowl you'll see Johnny, staring at a cat.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Interact with it and it'll take up residence in the laundry basket by the side of your bed, silently judging you for the rest of the game.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

