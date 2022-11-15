Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be a paid expansion, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

In a comment provided to GamesRadar+, CDPR's global PR director Radek Grabowski confirmed that "as for the expansion's pricing - we have not revealed exact details yet, but it will be a paid one."

That likely won't come as too big a surprise to fans, but there has been some confusion. For The Witcher 3, CD Projekt released both paid and free add-on content, but the difference seems to have lied in how it described the new stuff. Using Wild Hunt as an example, 'DLC' appeared to be free - but limited - additions, while 'expansions' were premium, paid, and significantly larger. Hearts of Stone cost $9.99 on release, while the Blood and Wine expansion, which featured a whole new map, was $19.99.

CD Projekt hasn't confirmed exact pricing, but Grabowski did say that "our expansions are traditionally cheaper than full-price games." That suggests that while Phantom Liberty might cost a little more than Geralt's extra adventures, it'll be cheaper than the $60 Cyberpunk 2077 sold for at launch.

Phantom Liberty will be the first and only major Cyberpunk 2077 expansion , but it won't be our final trip to Night City. Last month, CDPR announced that it's working on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel currently known only as Project Orion. That, however, is in addition to a new Witcher trilogy , so we could be some way off finding out what's in store for Cyberpunk.