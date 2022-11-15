Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be a paid expansion, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.
In a comment provided to GamesRadar+, CDPR's global PR director Radek Grabowski confirmed that "as for the expansion's pricing - we have not revealed exact details yet, but it will be a paid one."
That likely won't come as too big a surprise to fans, but there has been some confusion. For The Witcher 3, CD Projekt released both paid and free add-on content, but the difference seems to have lied in how it described the new stuff. Using Wild Hunt as an example, 'DLC' appeared to be free - but limited - additions, while 'expansions' were premium, paid, and significantly larger. Hearts of Stone cost $9.99 on release, while the Blood and Wine expansion, which featured a whole new map, was $19.99.
CD Projekt hasn't confirmed exact pricing, but Grabowski did say that "our expansions are traditionally cheaper than full-price games." That suggests that while Phantom Liberty might cost a little more than Geralt's extra adventures, it'll be cheaper than the $60 Cyberpunk 2077 sold for at launch.
Phantom Liberty will be the first and only major Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, but it won't be our final trip to Night City. Last month, CDPR announced that it's working on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel currently known only as Project Orion. That, however, is in addition to a new Witcher trilogy, so we could be some way off finding out what's in store for Cyberpunk.
