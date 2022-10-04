Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion officially in the works

CD Projekt Red is planning a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed Project Orion.

The studio quietly announced (opens in new tab) the sequel in a batch of strategy materials released via its investor relations account. Project Orion is described as a full-fat "Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe." It will be developed by the core CD Projekt Red team.

Nothing else is known about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel at this stage, but judging from CDPR's updated production guide, it appears that the project is in pre-production at the absolute most.

This story is developing…