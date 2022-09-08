Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion is being worked on by half of CD Projekt devs

Roughly half of CD Projekt Red's developers are working on Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion.

As revealed yesterday on September 7 by CD Projekt in their 2022 first half financial results presentation (opens in new tab), a significant number of developers are working on Cyberpunk 2077's new expansion. On slide six, several gauges are used to show teams engaged in ongoing projects, and as of July 31, 2022, the gauge is dominated by devs working on Phantom Liberty.

This would be the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that CD Projekt finally unveiled in full earlier this week. The Phantom Liberty expansion is due out at some point next year in 2023 for Cyberpunk 2077, seeing protagonist V working in tandem with the United States government for a change, but it'll only be coming to PC and new-gen consoles, ditching last-gen systems entirely.

The new presentation slide from CD Projekt shows that resources have shifted over massively to Phantom Liberty over the past year. In fact, judging by the scale of the gauges on the slide, it appears that the team working on Phantom Liberty has actually doubled in size when compared to June 2021.

Elsewhere on the slide, we can see that a new development team dedicated to The Witcher 4 has formed. CD Projekt yesterday reaffirmed that the game was still in the pre-production phase, but dropped a significant hint that it might well be the first game in a brand new series, not just a one-off.

