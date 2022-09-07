The Witcher 4 is the "first game" of a multi-game saga

Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the next entry in the Witcher series will be just the start of a multi-game series.

The Witcher 4 - or more properly, the as-yet-untitled fourth game in the Witcher series - was announced earlier this year as the start of a "new saga for the franchise." That phrasing implied that CD Projekt had plans for more than one new game, and today they've confirmed exactly that.

"We said that there will be a new saga," CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński said in response to an investor question in the company's latest financial report (opens in new tab). "Of course, now we are pre-producing the first game of this saga. But we have in mind more than one. The first saga was three games, so now we're thinking about more than one game. But we are in pre-production on the first game from the second Witcher saga."

That's all the company has confirmed, and with the next Witcher game still in pre-production, it's likely even those within CD Projekt haven't yet decided on the full shape of the saga, including how many games will be a part of it. The original Witcher trilogy launched over the course of eight years, and the scope of CDPR's games has only expanded since.

For now, we know exactly two things about the next Witcher game: it's being developed on Unreal Engine 5, and it's likely to feature the School of the Lynx, a Witcher faction that's largely been seen only in the realm of fan fiction.

Yesterday, the developers announced the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty.