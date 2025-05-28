Asked about Cyberpunk 2 release date, CDPR boss reiterates "our journey from the pre-production to the final release takes 4 to 5 years on average" but "each project is unique"

With the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel officially entering pre-production, the topic of a release date or window is hot on everyone's minds, but CDPR understandably isn't ready to commit to a specific year.

In today's investors call (timestamped here), CDPR management was asked whether the pipeline from The Witcher 4's pre-production phase from 2022 to its expected 2027 release date is a reliable indicator of how long it'll take Cyberpunk 2 to go from pre-production to launch.

That would mean Cyberpunk 2 won't come out until 2030 or 2031, and that does indeed sound like a safe bet for the time being, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

"Our journey from the pre-production to the final release date takes four to five years on average," said CDPR co-CEO Michał Nowakowski. "Having said that, and keeping in mind that each project is unique and there are many variables that influence the final outcome, I will not lead you into specific years."

It's worth noting that, since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR has opened new North America-based offices dedicated to making the sequel, which at the very least should help to support its parallel development process and minimize any hurdles that might be in its future.

The thought of Cyberpunk 2 releasing in 2031 remains as harrowing as ever with that in mind, but that's just the nature of AAA game development these days.

