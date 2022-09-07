All the new Cyberpunk 2077 weapons and where to get them

There are six new Cyberpunk 2077 weapons in the game, with five guns available from shops and two gained by doing side missions. The Kyubi power assault rifle, Kappa smart pistol, MA70 HB light machine gun and VST 37 power shotgun are generally available in shops, while the Hyper Critical precision rifle and Senkoh LX submachine gun can be uncovered by finding and completing two of the side mission gigs you discover as you explore.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 weapons in shops

Kyubi Power Assault Rifle

Kappa Smart Pistol

MA70 HB Light Machine Gun

VST 37 Power Shotgun

Four of the new Cyberpunk 2077 guns can just be bought from most shops. Two things to note though, if you're having trouble finding them:

If you don't see any in the gun stores you visit, try advancing time to make them appear. We only had the Kappa at first, but advancing the day 24 hours made the rest appear. Not every shop has all of them, and some shops have different colour variations. From what we've seen there's always at least one really brightly skinned variant to be had if you want to shop around.

New Cyberpunk 2077 guns via gigs

There are two new guns you can only get via completing gigs, the side missions you find scattered around the map. The Hyper Critical Precision rifle, above, can be found as part of the Concrete Cage gig you can pick up here:

Then there's there's the Senkoh LX Submachine gun which can be found on the Nasty Hangover gig found here on the map:

That mission will take you into a warehouse, and you'll find the SMG to the right of some stairs going up, inside. It should be hard to miss as you'll more or less have to walk past it to complete the mission. This is what you're looking for:

The new weapons aren't the only new additions to the game. There's now Nibbles the cat in Cyberpunk 2077, letting you add a pet to your apartment, as well as a new Cyberpunk 2077 wardrobe that lets you transmog your gear so that you can wear one set of clothes for the stats, but choose another for the looks. You can see what else is new as part of the Edgerunners update.